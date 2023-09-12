9.14 Addison Fahey and Teagan Graham.JPG

Addison Fahey (Near) and Teagan Graham. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson tennis team traveled to Belle Plaine to take on the Tigers. Belle Plaine defended its home court, picking up a 6-1 victory over the Giants.

9.14 Lauren Krause.JPG

Lauren Krause defends the back line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)


9.14 Maggie Froelich.JPG

Maggie Froelich attacks a drop shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
  

