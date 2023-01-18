Sports Reporter
The Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team faced a tough three game stretch with a home-and-away against Minnesota River Conference leading Mayer Lutheran before traveling to take on Lester Prairie.
The Giants fell to the Crusaders at home 74-23 before facing them on the road Monday where they once again succumbed to Mayer Lutheran 64-26.
Tuesday night, LS-H traveled to Lester Prairie where they once again fell to the Bulldogs by a score of 66-36.
With the losses, the Giants stand at 2-13 (0-6 MRC) on the season. They will return to the hardwood Friday, Jan. 20 when they host the Belle Plaine Tigers with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.