Freshman Norah Renstrom races alongside a Lester Prairie runner before ultimately finishing 12th to earn all-section honors.  (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Norwood Young America's Baylor Regional Park was the site of the 2022 Section 2A Cross Country meet and the runners couldn't have asked for better conditions on a gorgeous fall evening. The Le Sueur-Henderson Giant cross country squads showed continued improvements in times across the board as the girls team claimed seventh with Norah Renstrom and Lexi Terwedo both earning top-20 finishes while the boys, paced by Josiah Juarez finished 14th.

Riley Thelemann hits a downhill portion of the race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)


LS-H's Brandy Wolf (right) battles alongside ML/C's Charlotte Kirschner as they make the turn for the final stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Senior Lexi Terwedo rounds the final turn heading down the home-stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Josiah Juarez maintains a lead over a St. James runner. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
