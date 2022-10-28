Norwood Young America's Baylor Regional Park was the site of the 2022 Section 2A Cross Country meet and the runners couldn't have asked for better conditions on a gorgeous fall evening. The Le Sueur-Henderson Giant cross country squads showed continued improvements in times across the board as the girls team claimed seventh with Norah Renstrom and Lexi Terwedo both earning top-20 finishes while the boys, paced by Josiah Juarez finished 14th.
The girls race opened the event and freshman Norah Renstrom continued to impress for the Giants as she finished 12th overall, earning all-section honors, with a time of 21:03.4 while senior Lexi Terwedo earned 20th with a time of 22:07.2, paving the way for the team's seventh-place finish.
Junior Brandy Wolf was next for LS-H, finished 28th with a time of 22:53 while Seniors Melanie Smykalski (23:58.3) and Kenzie Kabes (24.40.6) rounded out the team scoring finishing 49th and 60th respectively. Freshman Lauren Stueber also competed for the Giants, finishing 74th with a time of 26:15.9 to wrap the girl's competition.
Sophomore Josiah Juarez paced the boys for LS-H, finishing 42nd with a time of 19:01.5 while freshman Owen Greisen earned 57th with a time of 19:44.2. Sophomore Grant Adams (19:51.6), senior Riley Thelemann (20:37.0) and sophomore Hunter Libra (21:05.6) rounded out the competitors for the Giants, finishing 61st, 79th and 86th respectively.
Libra's final stretch held a lot of excitement as entering the final 500 meters, he trailed Gavin Marinenko of WEM/JWP by several seconds. Libra, pushed on by several cheering LS-H fans, made up the ground and ended up passing Marinenko in the final moments, defeating him by .31 seconds.