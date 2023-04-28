Thursday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants and Tri-City United Titan track and field teams traveled to Jordan for a five-team meet. TCU's boys and girls both finished third while the LS-H teams finished fifth for both the boys and girls.
Le Sueur-Henderson
Boys
The Giants boys first top-eight finish came in the 100m dash where Liam West finished eighth with a time of 12.19. West followed that finish up with a sixth-place finish in the 200m dash with a time of 24.71.
In the 800m run, Josiah Juarez finished eighth with a time of 2:19.30 and followed that up by finishing seventh in the 1600m run with a time of 5:11.86. Wyatt Genelin (18.26) and Riley Thelemann (18.67) earned finishes of sixth and seventh in the 110m hurdles.
Thelemann also competed in the 300m hurdles, finishing third with a time of 44.53. In the pole vault, Wyatt Genelin finished seventh with a top clear of 8 feet even. Liam West finished fifth in the long jump for the Giants, posting a top mark of 18'2.25" while Justin Terwedo earned eighth with a mark of 17'9.25". Terwedo also finished eighth in the triple jump with a top leap of 35'5.5" to wrap up highlights for the boys.
Girls
Highlights for the lady Giants began with Ellen Renstrom claiming fifth in the 400m dash with a time of 1:07.61. In the 800m run, Lexi Terwedo and Norah Renstrom finished fourth and fifth respectively with times of 2:42.08 and 2:49.93. In the 1600m run, Norah Renstrom finished second with a time of 5:51.26 while Lexi Terwedo finished seventh with a time of 6:21.40.
Drea Terwedo earned first place in the 300m hurdles, posting a time of 51.69. D. Terwedo followed that up by placing seventh in the discus throw with a top mark of 83'3".
Le Sueur-Henderson will return to action Friday, May 5 when the team travels to Sibley East for a meet.
Tri-City United
Boys
Highlights for the Titan boys began with Marco Reyes who finished fourth in the 100m dash with a time of 11.70. Reyes followed that up with a first-place finish in the 400m dash with a time of 52.72 and was joined by Connor Flintrop (54.36) and Rafael Balcazar (56.51) who earned third and sixth respectively.
In the 800m run, Dante Juberian earned first-place with a time of 2:00.18 with teammate Goi Ruei finishing third with a time of 2:10.37 and Alan Ortiz finishing seventh with a time of 2:17.73. Juberian earned another win the 1600m run with a time of 4:36.32 with Michael Pichotta finishing eighth, posting a time of 5:13.63.
In the 4x400m relay race, the team of Goi Ruei, Connor Flintrop, Dante Juberian and Rafael Balcazar finished first with a time of 3:36.91.
Field event highlights began with Jose Tappo earning fifth in the shot put with a top throw of 43'5". In the discus, Henry Schendel finished second with a top throw of 127'11" and Connor Flintrop earned fourth in the high jump with a clear of 5'4".
In the pole vault, Eli Viskocil finished fifth with a top clear of 8'6". Juberian picked up another win the long jump, finishing first with a top jump of 19'10" while Reyes finished seventh with a mark of 18'0.5". In the trple jump, Lucas Holicky finished sixth with a top leap of 35'9".
Riley Sater finished second in the pole vault, posting a top clear of 9' even.
Girls
In the 100m dash, Allison Rynda finished second with a time of 14.13 while Khloe Flicek finished seventh with a time of 14.45. Kaitlyn Hartwig earned the victory in the 200m dash with a time of 28.38 while teammate Madeline Ruger finished seventh with a time of 29.87.
The 400m dash saw Carly Hartwig finish first with a time of 1:00.93 while Guadalupe Lopez (1:07.15) and Madeline Ruger (1:07.78) finished fourth and sixth respectively. In the 800m run, Yasmin Ruiz picked up her first win of the day finishing first with a time of 2:33.15 while Kaylee Gogerty finished third with a time of 2:38.78.
Ruiz then finished first in the 1600m run with a time of 5:50.71 as Lillian Rondorf finished eighth with a time of 6:51.43. In the 100m hurdles, Kristin Siebsen and Grace Hennen finished fifth and sixth respectivley with times of 19.06 and 19.58.
The 4x200m relay team of Kaitlyn Hartwig, Carly Hartwig, Allison Rynda and Madeline Ruger finished first with a time of 1:51.87 and the 4x400m relay team of K. Hartwig, C. Hartwig, Guadalupe Lopez and Yasmin Ruiz also won, finishing with a time of 4:21.55.
In the shot put, Kaia Krocak finished fourth with a top throw of 32'8" while Kaylee Harkins finished seventh with a throw of 30'11". Krocak then earned eighth in the discus with a top mark of 79'8". In the pole vault, Sophia Smith finished sixth with a top clear of 7'6".
Khloe Flicek and K. Hartwig finished fifth and seventh in the long jump with top leaps of 14'4.75" and 14'1" respectively. In the triple jump, Alexis Marcussen finished second with a top mark of 32'5" while K. Flicek (30'10.5") finished fifth.
Tri-City United is scheduled to return to action Tuesday, May 2 when the team travels to New Ulm for a meet.