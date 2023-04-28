Thursday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants and Tri-City United Titan track and field teams traveled to Jordan for a five-team meet. TCU's boys and girls both finished third while the LS-H teams finished fifth for both the boys and girls.


Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments