347240732_2300394563483352_6009738050964136267_n.jpg

Riley Sater of LS-H broke the school record in the Pole vault with a top clear of 10 feet. (photo courtesy of LS-H Activities)

Thursday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United track and field programs traveled to Belle Plaine to do battle in the Minnesota River Conference Championships. With several season-best and some new school records from both teams, the Titans boys and girls each claimed second while the Giants boys finished fourth and the girls finished fifth.


