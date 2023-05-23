Thursday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United track and field programs traveled to Belle Plaine to do battle in the Minnesota River Conference Championships. With several season-best and some new school records from both teams, the Titans boys and girls each claimed second while the Giants boys finished fourth and the girls finished fifth.
Le Sueur-Henderson
Highlights for the boys began with Liam West claiming a podium finish in the 100m dash with a time of 11.86 followed by Justin Terwedo who finished fifth with a time of 12.21. In the 110m hurdles, Wyatt Genelin finished second with a time of 17.35 and Riley Thelemann set a PR with a time of 17.91, finishing fourth.
Thelemann and Genelin continued to roll in the 300m hurdles with Thelemann setting a PR with a time of 43.56 to finish first followed by his teammate who finished fourth with a time of 46.71. In the long jump, Justin Terwedo finished third with a top mark of 18'8.50".
Highlights for the Giants girls began with seventh-grader Ellen Renstrom setting a PR time of 1:06.30 in the 400m dash to claim fifth. In the 1600m run, Norah Renstrom claimed fifth with a PR time of 5:46.79.
Renstrom followed up her performance in the 1600m run with a second-place finish in the 3200m run, setting a PR time of 12:39.90. In the discus, Drea Terwedo set a PR mark of 91'9" to claim third.
The highlight of the afternoon came from Riley Sater who broke the Le Sueur-Henderson school record mark in the pole vault with a clear of 10 feet even, claiming the conference title.
The Giants return to action Thursday, May 25 when they travel to Sibley East to compete in the Sub Section Tournament to determine finalists for the Section Tournament which will take place June 3 at Mankato West H.S.
Tri-City United
Highlights for the Titans began with Marco Reyes claiming the conference title in the 100m dash with a time of 11.68 and he was followed closely by Janik Wagner who finished fourth with a time of 12.10. Reyes added an all-conference honorable mention performance in the 400m dash with a time of 52.71 while Connor Flintrop finished third with a time of 53.70.
Dante Juberian earned all-conference honors in the 800m run as he finished first with a time of 2:01.17 and he was joined by Goi Ruei who finished fifth with a PR time of 2:07.37. Juberian earned another podium finish in the 1600m run, finishing third with a time of 4:38.13.
In the discus, Henry Schendel set a PR and claimed the conference title with a top throw of 132'10" while Jose Tappo set a PR and finished third with a mark of 121'5".
The boys 4x200m and 4x400m relay teams both finished second with season-best performances of 1:36.52 and 3:33.69.
The girls highlights began with Khloe Flicek claiming second-place and all-conference honors in the 100m hurdles with a PR time of 17.53 and she was followed closely by Kristin Siebsen who set a PR with a time of 17.92.
In the 200m dash, eighth-grader Kaitlyn Hartwig set a PR to finish second with a time of 27.44. Soon afterwards, seventh-grader Carly Hartwig set a new Tri-City United high school record in the 400m dash with a time of 59.71 to finish first. Guadalupe Lopez joined Hartwig in the race, finishing fourth with a time of 1:05.57.
In the 800m run, Yasmin Ruiz finished third with a time of 2:32.73 while Kaylee Gogerty finished fourth with a time of 2:35.85. In the high jump, Kristin Siebsen finished third with a PR clear of 4'8".
In the pole vault, Sophia Smith and Yasmin Ruiz finished third and fourth with both clearing the mark of 7'6" and Smith having fewer missed attempts. Khloe Flicek finished third in the triple jump with a PR leap of 32'8.25". The girls finished second in the 4x100m relay, 4x200m relay and 4x400m relay races with season-best times of 53.32, 1:49.51 and 4:16.51.
The Titans will compete in a final tune-up meet in Kasson Mantorville Thursday, May 25 before preparing for the Section 1AA meet which will be held at Lakeville South H.S. Thursday and Saturday, June 1-3.