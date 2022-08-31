Head coach: Carrie Richards, second year head coach for TCU, been coaching for over 20 years
Assistant coach: Lexie Franek, Third year assistant coach with TCU
Assistant coach: Kyle Kruger, first year assistant coach with TCU, been coaching for over 10 years
ROSTER
Jersey, Grade, Name, Height, Position
1 11 — Lexi Factor 5’9 OH
2 12 — Emma Kaplan 5’5 DS
3 11 — Ruby Luna 5’3 DS
4 11 — Brynn Fitterer 5’8 MH
5 12 — Anna Barnett 5’5 DS
6 10 — Emma Skluzacek 5’5 DS
7 10 — Sophie Whipps 5’7 S/RS
8 11 — Ali Weydert 5’9 OH/MH
9 12 — Kaia Krocak 6’3 MH
10 12 — Payton Singleton 5’7 S
11 11 — Morgan Fredrickson 5’6 RS/OH
12 12 — Abby Rutt 5’5 RS
15 12 — Suazanna Huffins 5’7 MH
17 10 — Alexis Marcussen 5’4 DS
18 11 — Emily Smisek 5’7 S/RS
19 10 — Audrey Vosejpka 5’7 MH/OH
20 11 — Halee Gargett 5’2 DS
KEY PLAYERS
We return a lot of our hitters including senior All-Conference Kaia Krocak and second year starter Audrey Vosejpka for the middles, and second year starters Lexi Factor and Ali Weydert on the outside. Junior, Emily Smisek, also a second year starter, rounds off our offense setting and potentially doing some hitting this year.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Senior Abby Rutt will be playing right side or opposite hitter. While she was on varsity last year, I anticipate this year to be big year for her.
2021-22 RECAP
We ended up 9-18 for the year, having the 3rd best season in the TCU tenure since it combined as a school.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our expectation for the season are an increase our defensive plays, trick hits, and better serve-receive from last year.
COMPETITION
I believe they will be surprised to see how much we have grown in the off-season in terms of defense and overall volleyball knowledge.