COACHES
Head coach: Matt Collins, third year as head coach, 11th year overall
Assistant coaches: Tony Barnack- seventh year at TCU, Phil Campbell 11th year at TCU, Andrew Meier 11th Year at TCU, Jay Frederickson eighth year at TCU, John Rumpza third year at TCU, Jacob Gillespie first year at TCU
KEY PLAYERS
We have 21 returning letter winners this year. This season we bring back a very experienced group of seniors, many of whom have started since they were sophomores. We also have some returning juniors who saw significant playing time a season ago. Returning seniors with varsity experience include offensive/ defensive lineman Mavrick Birdsell, running back/ safety Cole Franek, offensive/ defensive lineman Zach Gargett, quarterback/ receiver/ defensive back Payton Hennen, tight end/ defensive end Hank Holicky, wide receiver/ defensive back Dylan Hollom, wide receiver/ defensive back Chris Johnson, wide receiver/ defensive back Mecca Nightingale, running back/ linebacker Carter O’Malley, quarterback/ linebacker Henry Schendel, offensive/ defensive lineman Tegan Determan, offensive/ defensive lineman Mason Vosejpka, and wide receiver/ defensive back Jordan Weiers. We also return the 2021 South Central Red District Defensive Lineman of the Year Marco Reyes and the 2021 South Central Red District Linebacker of the Year Caden O’Malley.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Juniors Gavin Blaschko, Ismael Barrientos, Mason Dietz, Kolton Duff, Connor Flintrop, Luke Holicky, Max Krautkremer, Kaden Malecha, Kellen O’Keefe, Matthew Squires, Noah Rynda, Eli Viskocil, Reggie Vosejpka, and seniors Joseph Aarre, and Jose Tappo.
2021-22 RECAP
We finished the regular season with a 5-3 record and lost in the section 3AAA semifinals to Waseca. Our overall record was 6-4.
We graduated Riece Narum, Brody Lerfald, Brendan O’Keefe, Adam Henze, Tyler Gaudreau, Caleb Whipps, Robert Bastyr, and Jan Moeller.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We bring back a lot of experienced players this season with some great younger players mixed in. We are hoping our experience and senior leadership will help us be successful this season. We are hoping to improve throughout the season and be playing our best at the end of the year when the playoffs start. Marshall, Jordan, and St. Peter are the favorites in our district. Fairmont, Waseca, and Luverne are the favorites in our section.
We have had a nice offseason in our program. We are hoping to improve on the success we had last season and continue to move our program forward. We have a lot of returning experienced players and they have high expectations for themselves and for our team. Like every season, our goal is to stay healthy and be playing our best football at the end of the season.
BY THE NUMBERS
21 — returning letter winners
17 — seniors
6- wins in 2021