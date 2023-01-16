After road wins over Sibley East and Medford, the Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team returned home and hosted the Mayer Lutheran Crusaders. A solid defensive performance paired with clutch free throws down the stretch powered the Giants to a 57-49 victory, the third in a row for the team.
With the victory, LS-H is 4-5 (2-2 MRC) on the season.
The Giants opened the game with a 13-2 run that set the tone early, especially on the defensive end of the court.
"Our defense was really good and forced them into contested shots for the most part," said LS-H head coach Ryan Graff.
The Giants would go on to lead the entire half but turnovers kept the Crusaders in the action and limited LS-H's halftime lead to 28-24.
"We need to play smarter and more consistent in these types of games to be able to put teams away and not let them hang around," added Graff.
In the second half, the Giants would once again extend their lead to as many as 10 points however inconsistent shot-making allowed Mayer Lutheran to cut the game to 50-47 with less than five minutes remaining. Despite struggling to hit from the floor, LS-H players were sent to the free throw line in the final minute where they were able to take care of business and earn the eight-point win.
Grant Adams led the Giants with 21 points followed by Dylan Graff who scored 11. Graff led the team with eight rebounds while Logan Feeney chipped in seven boards. Logan Feeney also did a great job drawing charges as he drew four and most of them at key points in the game. Cayden Luna led the Giants with four assists.
LS-H returns to the hardwood Monday, Jan. 16 when the team hosts Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.