After road wins over Sibley East and Medford, the Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team returned home and hosted the Mayer Lutheran Crusaders. A solid defensive performance paired with clutch free throws down the stretch powered the Giants to a 57-49 victory, the third in a row for the team.


Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments