Aiden Gravelle cruises to a state title in the 1600m run, one of his four title victories this year. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

The 2022 calendar year featured a variety of achievements and high stakes competition from Le Suer County area athletics teams, as well as individuals who have gone on to make a mark beyond these communities.


The MRC championship teams, the TCU boys team and LS-H/C/SE girls team. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
The 2022 Minnesota River Conference champion Tri-City United boys golf team, from left to right; head coach James Nelson, Ryan Miller, Logan Blaschko, Reice Narum, Adam Henze, Judd Narum, Ryan Westerhouse and assistant coach John Rumpza. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Wilson maintains control of Javier Berg of Chatfield with a grip on the ankle as he looks to turn it into a fall. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Schmiesing looks on with her all-state medal for finishing eighth in the 100 yard breaststroke.
The Section 2AA champion Le Sueur-Henderson Giants raise the championship plaque. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Emily Sullivan powers down the straightaway.
Caden O’Malley quickly gets his opponent flat on his back as he earns the fall victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Makenna Belling stands with coaches Paul Norgren (left) and Shaun Timmerman during a brief timeout during her match. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Linda Seaver, left, has coached the LS-H girls tennis team for 29 years. Senior Carlie Brandt, right, said of Seaver, “she is an incredible coach and person.” (Philip Weyhe/Le Sueur News-Herald)
The LS-H Giant softball team gather in center field after having defeated Pipestone Area to claim the MSHSL AA Consolation Bracket Championship. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)

