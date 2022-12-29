The 2022 calendar year featured a variety of achievements and high stakes competition from Le Suer County area athletics teams, as well as individuals who have gone on to make a mark beyond these communities.
We came up with a top 10 in sports for 2022 here. Have different thoughts? Shoot an email to editor@apgsomn.com to share.
10. Lady Giants bring home conference title with boys finishing 2nd
When the Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East girls golf team stepped foot on the New Prague Golf Club grounds, its performances on the season had already earned it the title of Minnesota River Conference champions, but the team wouldn’t let that slow it down, as it continued to lead the pack with three of the top four best scores on the day.
Led by freshman Allison Cink of Cleveland, who earned the title of conference MVP, the Giants finished first with a team score of 435, 55 strokes fewer than second-place Belle Plaine.
“I used to hate New Prague’s back nine but finally got over that today and shot a 44, my personal best,” she said.
Darbi Dunning finished third overall and second on the Giants with a 51,59 (110) while Cooper Vanden Einde posted a score of 57,54 (111) and Peyton Hartmann rounded out team scoring with 65,61 (126).
With their performances on the day, both Dunning and Vanden Einde earned all-conference honors finishing third and sixth respectively as individuals on the season to join Cink.
As a result of the girls team winning the conference title, head coach Rod Reinhardt won conference coach of the year as top girls coach.
9. TCU boys claim conference title in New Prague
With the Minnesota River Conference title on the line Monday morning in New Prague, the Tri-City United boys golf team took care of business as the Titans fended off a challenge from the LS-H/C/SE Giants by winning both nine-hole sessions and putting together a team score of 184,187 (371).
I’m feeling really good, last year we finished second so getting first this year feels awesome,” said Adam Henze, the top scorer for the Titans. “We started the year golfing in 40 degree weather and battled wind the whole time so this feels good.”
For the boys team, Adam Henze led the way with a 42,44 (86) to finish second overall in the tournament and earn all-conference honors with a season average of 43, a single stroke behind individual conference champion Gavin Cummins of Norwood Young America.
When asked about a standout moment during the season, Henze noted his performance at the Le Sueur Country Club. “Last year on the ninth I fell apart after having a solid year, but this time I really did well and was able to overcome that tough course.”
8. Gravelle claims 4 state titles as Crusaders compete at MSHSL State Championships
It was a magical Friday afternoon for Mankato Loyola/Cleveland track and field senior Aiden Gravelle as in a crowded wheelchair division, he was able to claim four state titles while also setting three class A records for which future athletes will be competing against in the future. With his four victories and a runner-up finish by junior Simon Morgan in the 110m hurdles, ML/C finished 20th in the field of 79 class A schools with 17 team points.
Gravelle’s first state title came in the 100m dash where he posted a class record time of 16.15 to come away on top and shortly after, he once again claimed the top spot in the 200m dash with another class record time of 30.49.
In the 1600m run, Gravelle cut almost two seconds off his seed time to post another class record time of 4:13.26 to once again claim the state title.
Gravelle closed out his high school athletics career in the discus throw where he posted a top mark of 46’9” to once again be named state champion.
For the Crusader girls, in the 1600m run, freshman Savannah Meyer posted a time of 5:36.90 to finished 14th in the state.
7. 7th grader Wilson finishes 6th at state tournament
Four seventh grade boys entered the state wrestling Friday and Saturday, but only one of them — Dalton Wilson of Le Sueur-Henderson — made it to the second day. Not only did Wilson work his way back through the consolation bracket, he earned a victory in his first second-day match to guarantee himself a top-six spot and all-state honors.
“He exceeded our expectations from the coaching staff and me in particular, we just wanted him to go out there and get through six minutes and not only did he do that, he got a medal at state as a seventh grader,” said Giants coach Luke Wilson. “We are all proud of him.”
Wilson’s journey to the podium got off to a rocky start when he faced off with No. 5 ranked wrestler Wyatt Novitzki of Holdingford to open the tournament. Despite a struggle to score on offense, Wilson succeeded in getting out of a pair of near falls in the match and earning a last second reversal in the second round. Ultimately, though, Novitzki earned the 12-3 major decision putting Wilson into the consolation bracket.
The third round began neutral and Berg was desperate to find a gap in Wilson’s defense. Once again, Wilson was able to turn a missed attack into a takedown of his own. All Berg would be able to do was reverse the takedown in the final seconds, but it wasn’t enough and as Wilson earned the 8-3 decision and a place on the podium.
“The experience was awesome, just the fact I was the only seventh grader in the [second day of the] tournament this year was amazing,” Dalton Wilson said.
6. Schmiesing once again impresses at state
A year removed from becoming the first ever representative of the Tri-City United Titan swim and dive team to qualify for state, freshman swimmer Ella Schmiesing returned to Minneapolis to compete in the MSHSL State Championships in a pair of events.
“I mean it’s pretty remarkable,” said TCU swim and dive head coach Kristen Munden. “She’s an awesome kid with a lot of talent and is great at working in a lot of areas to keep getting better by fine tuning things.”
With an impressive and supportive group of fans present on the upper decks, Schmiesing finished eighth in the 100 yard breaststroke to earn All-State honors, posting a time of 1:08.23. The event itself was a newer challenge for her because she did not compete at state in the breaststroke last year, instead having raced in the 50 yard freestyle.
“The workouts are definitely different but i was confident i could handle it because the breaststroke was already my second swim type coming into the year,” Schmiesing noted.
5. Giants repeat as section champions with walk off win over Eagles in 11-inning epic
When seven innings aren’t enough to decide a winner, every pitch, every ball put in play and every baserunning choice comes with increased pressure and scrutiny. When the stakes were highest though, the Le Sueur-Henderson softball team proved up to the task in the section 2AA Championship against top-seeded New Ulm.
Morgan Gregersen stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the 11th inning with two outs and baserunners Sam Wilbright and Chloe Brandt at second and first respectively. The pitch came to the plate and Gregersen connected, sending the ball between the New Ulm first and second baseman and into the outfield allowing Wilbright to to get the go ahead from Giant head coach Eric Lewis at third to round the base and head for home. Wilbright crossed the plate several steps ahead of the throw and with the run scored, the entire LS-H team rushed onto the field and tackled Gregersen to ground in celebration.
“I just had so many thoughts,” Gregersen recalled of being on the bottom of the pile. “Everyone was just so happy and it just felt great.”
It wasn’t an easy path for LS-H to be in a position for Gregersen to hit the game winner as several huge momentum swings took place over the course of the 11-inning battle.
The Giants looked to have the game in hand in the bottom of the 10th when a strange play resulted in an inning-ending double play with one out on a rundown between home and third and the second out coming as a runner attempted to make it to third.
Despite those challenges, the Giants just pushed on and persevered all night long to earn the win.
“They come to work every day and just don’t quit and when that happens good things happen for your team,” said Lewis.
“All year, everyone wanted to knock us out,” said Gregersen. “It’s so good for us to have this and to come together for the win.”
4. Sullivan claims trio of state titles as she and Novak compete in MSHSL State Championships
A pair of highly decorated athletic careers came to a close for Emily Sullivan and Dylan Novak of Le Sueur-Henderson at the MSHSL State Championship track and field meet. Sullivan, competing in the wheelchair division 100m dash, 200m dash and shot put, earned the state titles in all three events while Novak competed in the 100m dash, 200m dash and 300m hurdles.
His best finish in the meet came in the 300m hurdles where Novak finished 10th with a time of 42.02 coming within just .04 seconds of qualifying for the finals.
All of Sullivan’s events took place Friday beginning with the 100m dash. Sullivan’s time of 29.68 improved on her seed time of 31.50 and last year’s championship time of 38.55 as she defended the title from 2021.
While she didn’t cut down her seed time in the 200m dash, she did reduced her championship time from 1:15.89 to 1:05.40 as she once again defended her state title from a year ago.
In the shot put, Sullivan improved her seed throw of 14’11.75” to 15’1”, setting a new Class A record as she takes the top spot from Kathryn Lubahn of Pine Island which was set in 2012.
3. O’Malley, Belling earn 3rd in state tournament as quartet of Titans battle in the state capitol
With the bright lights of Xcel Energy Center and the best high school wrestling talent in the state of Minnesota gathered together, four Tri-City United wrestlers took center stage.
Senior Caleb Whipps and juniors Carter and Caden O’Malley were joined by sophomore Makenna Belling in the inaugural season of sanctioned girls wrestling for the MSHSL. When the dust settled, Caden O’Malley and Belling stood proud as third-place finishers.
“I’m really happy to represent my school and all the hard work I’ve done this year as well as the coaches because they have pushed me to do my hardest,” Belling stated after claiming her third-place victory. “I’ve wrestled at other schools and they were nothing like TCU where my conditioning and training have been amazing this year.”
Caden O’Malley added, “All the work from practices and all the morning lifts are tough when you do them, but its totally worth it now. It’s a grind all season but this makes it all worth it.”
With third place on the line, Caden O’Malley rematched with LaBelle, who had battled his wall all the way back through the consolation bracket. This time around, Caden O’Malley once again kept LaBelle off the scoreboard while adding a critical takedown in the second set on his way to the 3-0 lead, earning his place on the podium.
“It feels great considering the past few years where there have been some droughts and it’s really fun to be able to come up here and wrestle together one more time,” Caden O’Malley said after the win.
Belling’s trip to the podium began with her facing off against the eventual champion in her class as well. Shean‘Areial Miller of Minneapolis Edison jumped out of the gate and immediately put Belling on her heels with a quick takedown.
Learning from the quick start from her opponent in the first match, Belling went on the offensive against Lindsey Nosbush of Mora and took her to the mat in 34 seconds. Belling immediately pushed for the fall and at 1:27, she flattened Nosbush to earn the fall and third place.
When asked about the second match’s aggressive pace and and how much it was influenced by her earlier loss, Belling said, “A lot because I got hurt earlier and I wanted to come out aggressive and get this match done right away.”
2. Seaver reflects on career as she retires from 36 years coaching LS-H girls tennis
When looking at a coaching career that spans 36 years, there are going to be countless challenges, opportunities, highs and lows, as well as unique people and memories. From jumping headfirst into coaching girls tennis to finishing up a legendary career, Linda Seaver experienced every aspect of joy, pain and camaraderie that can be shared among generations of girls that played parts in her Le Sueur-Henderson tennis program.
“There was never any thought that I would be coaching tennis for 36 years,” said Seaver. “It goes to show how much I loved it and how great the community, kids and families were.”
The journey to become the face of tennis at LS-H began humbly after Seaver finished her college degree in teaching from Bethel College in St. Paul. After graduating, she knew she wanted to coach, and when she met with Le Sueur-Henderson athletic director Bruce Frank, he said what they needed at the time was a girls tennis coach, a sport which Seaver had little to no connection with.
However, she had a phenomenal resource in former boys tennis coach Tim Templeton, who made himself available as an assistant from day one until his passing in 2009.
“They really wanted a tennis coach, and Tim was very reassuring that he would help me with the skills and strategy,” said Seaver. “I had a teaching degree and a love of caring for kids and challenging them.”
When it comes to pinning down a single moment of reverence or a career highlight, Seaver found the task nearly, if not entirely, impossible.
That said, she was able to add how important it was to have the opportunity to coach her three daughters, Sandra, Lyndsey and Erin.
With her legacy cemented, and the program as much a staple of the Le Sueur-Henderson community as any athletic team can be, Seaver just had one last thing to say to those she’s coached the families and community that has supported her.
“Just thank you — for letting me be a part of their lives, their growing up, and for allowing them to encourage me.”
1. Giants overcome early deficit to defeat Pipestone Area and claim MSHSL Consolation Championship on walk-off single from Graham
If one thing became apparent from the Le Sueur-Henderson softball team’s postseason run, it was that nothing was going to come easy and anybody at anytime could become the hero.
Friday morning, with the consolation championship game tied 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh between the Giants and Pipestone Area, a new legend continued to grow as seventh-grade outfielder Teagan Graham snuck a single between first and second to bring home pinch runner Anyssa Christ from second base and earn the walk-off 6-5 win.
“It’s unbelievable,” exclaimed Graham. “I’m so proud to be able to be on this team and of how hard we battled.”
“I’m very grateful and proud of this team,” added Sam Wilbright, the Giants’ lone senior. “I’m so happy we came away with the win today.”
The bottom of the fifth is when the Giant offense came to life when Brandt led off with a walk before Morgan Gregersen slashed a single down the left field line and into the corner. Dalaney Pavlo moved the runners to second and third with a sac bunt before Brynn Biedscheid, who had hit a solo homerun earlier in the game, sent a screamer back at to the circle and off the pitcher’s leg which allowed her to beat the throw to first and score Brandt from second on the delayed throw.
With Graham at the plate, Rita Flores, who was running for Biedscheid, stole second and the throw went high and found its way to centerfield, scoring Gregersen. Madison Wilbright then brought home the go ahead run with a bloop single over the third baseman’s glove that scored Flores.
Kelsey Wetzel drew a pinch hit leadoff walk for the Giants in the bottom of the seventh before Christ entered the game as a pinch runner. Biedscheid did her job with a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to second and then came Graham’s walk-off single, ending the LS-H season in a moment of jubilation.
“We battled the entire game,” Graham noted. “I just wanted to push one into play and get on the base.”
Wilbright, who’s high school athletics career comes to a close with the win, showed plenty of excitement for how things ended.
“I’m very proud of the experience I’ve had with this team,” she said. “We’ve all grown so much together and I’m grateful to have been on a team with such amazing teammates.”
With the win, the Giants close out their season with a record of 22-4 with all but Wilbright expected to return and contribute going forward.