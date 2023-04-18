The 2023 Le Sueur Braves season will mark its 36th season fielding a team. The Braves return this season with a lot of experience from the last couple of seasons. Long time players Ryan Wolf (19th), Brandon Culburt (18th), Ryan McPartland (16th), Jordan Sinell (16th), Jordan Carslon (9th) along with Cullen Bruce (5th) will all be returning this season. Some younger talent with experience includes Tommy Gupton, Tristin O’Brien, Burke Nesbit, Tyler Pengilly, Charlie Weick, Mitch Casperson who all have experience in town team baseball ranging from 4-6 years.


