The 2023 Le Sueur Braves season will mark its 36th season fielding a team. The Braves return this season with a lot of experience from the last couple of seasons. Long time players Ryan Wolf (19th), Brandon Culburt (18th), Ryan McPartland (16th), Jordan Sinell (16th), Jordan Carslon (9th) along with Cullen Bruce (5th) will all be returning this season. Some younger talent with experience includes Tommy Gupton, Tristin O’Brien, Burke Nesbit, Tyler Pengilly, Charlie Weick, Mitch Casperson who all have experience in town team baseball ranging from 4-6 years.
One player that will not be returning this season is Zach Berendt, who played 3rd base for the Braves the last two seasons. A few new faces in old places for the hometown nine include Nathan Gregersen and Cayden Luna who played last season with the Henderson Tigers and will be joining the team along with Cole Pengilly who will be making his return after spending the last few years playing for the Cologne Hollanders. Logan Feeney (6th) and Sam Gupton (2nd) who still play in high school will also get some playing time for the club.
Le Sueur Finished with a win-loss record of 11-16 (8-6 in River valley League) last season. This season's Braves will be in a great position to make a state run and we should be in for a fun season ahead. The season opener is 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Arlington.