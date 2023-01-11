The Minnesota River girls hockey team capped off a busy week going 1-1-1 upon returning for the new year. After reaching a draw with Windom Friday, the Bulldogs fell 8-0 to conference leading New Ulm Saturday before bouncing back Monday to shutout Fairmont.
With those results Minnesota River is now 7-6-1 (4-3-1 BSC) on the season.
Minnesota River - 1, Windom - 1
In Friday's tie with Windom it would be the Eagles who struck first with a power play goal in the first period but early in the second, Makenna Andresen scored the equalizer that would prove to be the final goal of the game.
Despite several power play opportunities, especially in overtime, and a 40-21 shots on goal advantage, the Bulldogs just couldn't capitalize to earn the victory.
New Ulm - 8, Minnesota River - 0
Saturday's game with Big South Conference leading New Ulm was not a pretty affair as the Eagles would outshoot Minnesota River 42-12 resulting in a pair of goals in the first two periods and four in the final frame.
Minnesota River - 4, Fairmont - 0
Looking to bounce back from Saturday's outing, the Bulldogs traveled to Fairmont Monday where they were able to completely turnaround their performance and as a result, the outcome of the game.
Minnesota River outshot the Cardinals 45-13 with four of those shots finding the back of the net. Makenna Mueller scored the first two goals of the game with the first being unassisted and the second being assisted by Shaylan Dunphy and Adrianna Bixby.
Macy Portner added an unassisted goal late in the first period to put Minnesota River up 3-0 and in the third period, Bixby would add a goal of her own assisted by Zetta Haugen and Mueller who added her third point of the night.
The Bulldogs will return to action Friday, Jan. 13 with a return home for their first contest at Le Sueur Community Center since Dec. 8, when they host Waconia with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.