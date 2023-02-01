2.2 Adrianna Bixby.jpg

Adrianna Bixby brings the puck up along the boards past a Hutchinson defender.

After dropping pair of games Friday and Saturday, including a heartbreaker to Hutchinson Friday night, the Minnesota River girls hockey team returned to action Tuesday night to host Big South Conference foes the Fairmont Cardinals. The Bulldogs certainly bounced back as they earned the 3-0 victory, outshooting Fairmont 58-6 in the win.


2.2 Annika Magelee.jpg

Annika Magelee gloves away a puck for a save. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)
2.2 Callie Voeltz.jpg

Callie Voeltz brings the puck along the boards before shooting on goal.

