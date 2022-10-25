Senior runner Dante Jubarian extended his 2022 cross country season Tuesday afternoon when he claimed 11th in the Section 2AA meet at Gale Woods Farm. He paced a Titans squad that would finish 10th overall, while on the girls side, sophomore Yasmin Ruiz led the way for a team that also finished 10th.
For Jubarian, this will be his first MSHSL State Meet, which will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.
Freshman Grant Fitterer finished second for the Titans with a time of 19:31.77 to place 63rd while senior Michael Pichotta earned 66th with a time of 19:41.91. Next for TCU was freshman Colbey Duchnowski (20:07.17) who finished 73rd while senior Cole Walters (20:11.77), eighth grader Colin Mechtel (20:36.32) and freshman Peter Robrahn (22:09.79) finished 75th, 78th and 82nd respectively.
Ruiz once again led the way for the TCU girls as she finished 30th with a time of 21:32.55 while seventh grader Taylor Engel posted a time of 23:21.61 to finish 59th. Freshman Lillian Rondorf was next for the Titans as she finished 64th with a time of 24:00.15 while senior Makayla Erickson finished with a time of 24:34.14 to claim 69th.
Junior Olivia Burns (25:29.33), sophomore Megan Marek (25:42.49) and senior Rhia Krautkremer (26:54.50) finished 72nd, 73rd and 76th respectively to round out the competition.