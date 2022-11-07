11.10 Dante Jubarian .jpg

Dante Jubarian navigates a large group of runners just past the one-mile marker.(Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tri-City United senior Dante Jubarian entered the 2022 MSHSLS Class AA State Cross Country meet knowing that everybody lined up on either side of him was the best runners from their respective sections.


11.10 Dante Jubarian 2.jpg

Jubarian descends the final hill in the race to enter the final 400 meters. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments