Tri-City United senior Dante Jubarian entered the 2022 MSHSLS Class AA State Cross Country meet knowing that everybody lined up on either side of him was the best runners from their respective sections.
Making his first appearance at the MSHSL State meet, Jubarian took the advice of Titan cross country coach Brian Fogal and paced himself along with several runners from the section he was familiar with, ultimately earning a finish of 113th with a time of 17:48.25.
"I was able to stick with some of the guys i have run with most of the way before they pulled away at the end," Jubarian noted.
The weather was conducive to a racing environment with overcast skies, a light drizzle and cool temperatures, bringing out the best in the field. With the class AA boys race being the final event of the meet, Jubarian had to maintain his preparedness all morning and afternoon.
"I went into it making sure I had a good breakfast today, went on two warmup runs before the race and made sure I used the full 30 minutes to get ready for the run."
Being prepared allowed him to pace himself to a solid finish of 17:48.25, averaging a split of 5:44 per mile.
"It was way different than what i'm used to, not being up in the leading group, but it was a great experience and i'm glad I was able to continue running," Jubarian noted after the race.