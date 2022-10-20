10.27 Marco Reyes.JPG

Marco Reyes (bottom) drags down the Jordan running back for a loss of yards in the backfield. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Wednesday night the Tri-City United Titan football team played their final game of the 2022 regular season when they hosted the Jordan Hubmen in Montgomery. TCU's offense struggled to keep pace with Jordan and despite trailing by only six at the half, the Titans were outscored 20-6 after the break to fall to the Hubmen 33-13.

Hank Holicky hits the Jordan QB as he attempts a pass, causing the ball to fall incomplete. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Luke Holicky gets his right hand to the ball, knocking it loose from the Jordan wideout. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Cole Franek (Left) looks in an overthrown ball from the Jordan QB, picking off the pass to give TCU its second interception of the night. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Senior wideout Chris Johnson hauls in a 48-yard touchdown pass from Henry Schendel. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
The TCU student section gather to support the team. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

