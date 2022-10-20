Wednesday night the Tri-City United Titan football team played their final game of the 2022 regular season when they hosted the Jordan Hubmen in Montgomery. TCU's offense struggled to keep pace with Jordan and despite trailing by only six at the half, the Titans were outscored 20-6 after the break to fall to the Hubmen 33-13.
The loss drops the TCU record to 3-5 (1-3 SCR) on the year in advance of postseason play. The Titans will be hosting Worthington Tuesday, Oct. 25 to open the first round of the section 3AAA football tournament with kickoff scheduled for 7p.m.
Wednesday's game began with the Titans driving into Jordan territory before turning the ball over on downs when a fourth-down pass went wide of the target. The Hubmen began to take chunks of yardage all the way down the field, utilizing their unique style of setting their formation then looking to the bench for a play that created a very measured pace.
Their opening drive resulted in a touchdown but a missed PAT resulted in the lead being limited to 6-0. After a TCU three-and-out, Jordan once again began driving down the field. The Titans were able to get pressure on the defensive end, driving the quarterback out of the pocket, but the Hubmen QB was able to narrowly avoid the tacklers each time to get the team into the red zone.
After a holding call and a fumble on a botched snap it seemed like Jordan's drive was going to come to a close as they faced third and 25 to go, but a shovel pass to the running back on a delayed screen pass allowed the back to follow blockers all the way to the house 38-yards.
TCU's next drive was extended by a roughing the kicker that saw the Jordan defender completely miss the ball and run full force into Henry Schendel. Despite the drive continuing, the Titans ultimately stalled and were forced to punt again, this time through the back of the endzone.
As the Hubmen looked to add points before the half, a pass in the middle of the field was undercut by Kellen O'Keefe who picked it off and took it all the way back to the Jordan five-yard line. On third and goal, Schendel called his own number on a QB sneak and pushed his way into the endzone followed by a successful PAT which cut the Hubmen lead to 13-7, a score that would endure into the half.
Jordan received the ball to open the second half and things immediately looked good for the Titans when an overthrown ball on the right side was hauled in by Cole Franek for an interception and returned to 43.
This turnover however didn't result in a score for TCU and after punting, Jordan changed tempo completely, shifting to hurry up and pushing down the field to score another touchdown. The Titan's next drive resulted in a pick six as a Hubmen defensive back undercut an out rout.
TCU would add score late in the game when Schendel chucked the ball deep downfield to Chris Johnson who had broken free from his coverage. Johnson came back to the ball and maintained control to the ground as he was hit by the defensive back. Any hope of a comeback was snuffed out as Jordan scored on their next possession, increasing their lead to 33-13 with just under two minutes to go.
The night was also spent honoring the 18 seniors on the team including Chris Johnson, Mecca Nightingale, Brant Le Mieux, Payton Hennen, Dylan Hollom, Henry Schendel, Cole Franek, Carter O'Malley, Marco Reyes, Caden O'Malley, Joseremedios Tappo, Mavrick Birdsell, Joseph Aarre, Zachery Gargett, Tegan Determan, Mason Vosejpka, Jordan Weiers and Hank Holicky.