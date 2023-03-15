Above: Tanyon Hoheisel signed his letter of intent in the new gym last Tuesday. Around him are brother Urijah Hoheisel, father Dennis J Hoheisel, mom Natalie Hoheisel and sister Dakota Hoheisel. (Photo courtesy of Rich Kern.)
When the Clipper baseball season ends for Tanyon Hoheisel this spring, it won’t be the end of his career as last week, the senior signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.
U. Jamestown was one of several colleges that reached out to recruit Hoheisel, and settling on it after a number of college visits was a difficult choice, he said. But the school had a well-organized and professional recruitment process accompanied by a campus presentation and tour that helped sway his decision.
“They made me feel like they had everything I was looking for in a University. Everything from academics to athletics, including scholarships and the Jamestown community being offered to me, lined up perfectly, and the University of Jamestown became the best fit. It felt like home, especially considering North Dakota is my home state.”
Sports at U Jamestown are governed by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The “Jimmies” compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). A versatile player, Hoheisel will fulfill outfield, left-handed pitcher and 1st base.
Head Clipper baseball coach Mike Krenik said that Hoheisel’s dedication to the game is clear.
“I first saw him at a Bethany baseball camp probably when he was in 7th grade. He has been at many camps since then, and you can tell that this is his passion.”
Hoheisel is also eager to up his skills, Krenik said.
“He is very coachable. He wants to learn and listens. As any teacher, it’s important to find the message that sparks inspiration and the thought process that turns on the light bulb physically and mentally. He inspires me to be a better teacher every day because of his willingness to learn and his passion for the game.”
Hoheisel has also taken on the leadership role and leads by example, Krenik said.
“The hard work he is putting in with off-season training and into the classroom to pursue a college career is great to see, and I believe the younger players are noticing and looking up to that as inspiration. He is willing to help the other players with their skill improvement, working as a team to win and passing on the love of the game, which is the culture and tradition we encourage and hope to continue here in Cleveland.”
When the Clippers finally get on the diamond this spring, Krenik said that Hoheisel will be a large factor on where the team is headed.
“I am looking forward to seeing his leadership on the field offensively and defensively. His pitching will be one of the key roles to our success as well as his role as our clean-up hitter.”
Jamestown is about 100 miles west of Fargo. Hoheisel plans on pursuing two degrees there: computer science and information technology.