Above: Tanyon Hoheisel signed his letter of intent in the new gym last Tuesday. Around him are brother Urijah Hoheisel, father Dennis J Hoheisel, mom Natalie Hoheisel and sister Dakota Hoheisel. (Photo courtesy of Rich Kern.)

When the Clipper baseball season ends for Tanyon Hoheisel this spring, it won’t be the end of his career as last week, the senior signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.


