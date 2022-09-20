934_Jerry_s_HQ_Foods_Autocross_Winner_50_Emily_Altenburg_09-17-22_09-17-22.jpg

Emily Altenburg of Henderson earns her first victory in the Jerry's HQ Foods Autocross race. (Photo courtesy Arlington Raceway)

One hundred and sixty five drivers signed in to compete for the Maverick Automotive EJ’s Bar & Grill Night. The Henderson RoadHaus IMCA Sprint class had two features as a makeup feature from 8/27 was run. In that race Dan Griep took the lead from his pole position start. After one lap, the No. 21 of Brett Allen took advantage of a caution flag and on the restart got around Griep to take the lead. He was in first place for the next 12 laps until Mike Stien got around him as the white flag was being displayed and lapped traffic became a factor. Stien took the checkered ahead of Allen and Trevor Serbus took third.

Sept 17, 2022 IMCA Sport Compact Winner #9 Nate Coopman (2).JPG

Nate Coopman winner of the IMCA Sport Compact race. (Photo courtesy Arlington Raceway)

