D3football.com released its regional awards Wednesday and five Gustavus student-athletes received recognition on the All-Region 6 Team. Zach Jakes (Sr., North Mankato) and Ezekiel Sundberg (Sr., Lakewood, Colo.) were selected First Team Defense, Dalton Thelen (Sr., Cold Spring) was named Second Team Offense, Mitchell Borchardt (Sr., Le Sueur) was voted Third Team Offense, and Carson DeKam (Jr., Owatonna) was chosen as Third Team Defense. The five D3football.com All-Region selections are the most in a single season for Gustavus.


