D3football.com released its regional awards Wednesday and five Gustavus student-athletes received recognition on the All-Region 6 Team. Zach Jakes (Sr., North Mankato) and Ezekiel Sundberg (Sr., Lakewood, Colo.) were selected First Team Defense, Dalton Thelen (Sr., Cold Spring) was named Second Team Offense, Mitchell Borchardt (Sr., Le Sueur) was voted Third Team Offense, and Carson DeKam (Jr., Owatonna) was chosen as Third Team Defense. The five D3football.com All-Region selections are the most in a single season for Gustavus.
Earning his second consecutive First Team All-Region 6 honor, Jakes proved to be a disruptive force on the defensive line all season. Jakes accumulated 60 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss (2nd/MIAC), a sack, interception, forced fumble and recovery. He also led the team with nine quarterback hurries and had a blocked kick return. Jakes also became the first person to earn the MIAC Mike Stam Lineman of the Year Award twice. The award was first recognized in 1990. Jakes was also recently named MIAC All-Conference for the third time in his career.
Sundberg captured his second straight All-Region accolade after receiving Third Team distinction last season. Sundberg led the MIAC with five interceptions (21st/NCAA) for 151 return yards (4th/NCAA) and two touchdowns (3rd/NCAA) this season. Sundberg also had 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, and three pass breakups. His 12 passes defended led the league.
Thelen, earning his first All-Region award, led the team team with 54 catches (8th/MIAC) this season. Thelen amassed 690 yards and six touchdowns in the receiving game, averaging 12.8 yards per catch and 69.0 yards per game. Thelen’s All-Region nomination comes as a return specialist as made 16 kickoff returns for 447 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown marking the only kickoff return touchdown in the conference this season. He also made 10 punt returns for 93 yards, totaling 1,230 all-purpose yards.
Borchardt blocked for an offense that averaged 434.1 yards and 39.6 points per game, ranking first and second, respectively, in the league. In the passing game, the Gusties averaged 286.9 yards per game and posted a 173.0 efficiency, ranking first in the MIAC and 10th in NCAA Division III.
DeKam earns his second All-Region nod after earning Second Team honors last season. DeKam led the team and ranked second in the MIAC with 92 tackles. DeKam also had five tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and one quarterback hurry.