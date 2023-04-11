Welcom Home Giants.jpg

The Giants youth wrestlers return from state with great fanfare. (Photo courtesy of Kate Larson)

The Giants youth wrestling team had a successful and busy weekend at the state tournament which occurred between March 30 and April 2 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. 

The LS-H youth wrestling team stand together. (Photo courtesy of Kate Larson)


Leah Nytes finishes second in the girls state open. (Photo courtesy of Kate Larson)
Elias Nielsen stands as the state champion. (Photo courtesy of Kate Larson)
Gideon Romano earned first in the state invitational. (Photo courtesy of Kate Larson)
Brayvon Mueller earned second at the state invite meet. (Photo courtesy of Kate Larson)
Isaac Larson claims second in the state invitational. (Photo courtesy of Kate Larson)
Oliver Pool finishes second in the state invitational. (Photo courtesy of Kate Larson)
Wesley Thieke finished second in the state invitational. (Photo courtesy of Kate Larson)
Eli Nielsen claims third in the state invite meet. (Photo courtesy of Kate Larson)

