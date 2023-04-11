The Giants youth wrestling team had a successful and busy weekend at the state tournament which occurred between March 30 and April 2 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
The tournament started on Thursday with the seventh and eighth grade individual wrestling competition in the Arena for State where the Giants were represented by Waylon Thieke, Nick Larson and Ty Boisjolie. The competition was tough and only Waylon Thieke moved on to the Championship round the next day, where he made it to the podium and took fourth place.
Friday began with the fifth and sixth grade state individual tournament where LS-H was represented by Chase Suter, LeRoy Haaland and Kain Romano who fought hard but were not able to reach the podium. The highlight Friday was provided in the girls open where this year the Giants had four girls representing the team, Leah Nytes who placed second and Etta Mercier who claimed fifth.
Savannh Greeley and Kaylee Nytes also competed but were unable to place. The girls also competed in the Girls Duels (Girls Team) where they placed third.
Saturday, the Giants had K-4th grade individual State. LS-H had Elias Nielsen and Rayce Peters move on to the championship round and were also represented by Branlin Hollnagel and Dradon Mueller who wrestled hard to qualify for State and even harder once there, but were not able to make it to the podium.
Saturday, LS-H also had the first round for State K-6 Team competition where the team was represented by John Bennett, Gideon Romano, Oliver Poole, Eli Nielsen, Chase Suter, Anthony Nytes, Branlin Hollnagel, Kain Romano, LeRoy Haaland, Jace Nielsen, Draydon Mueller, Kaylee Nytes, Wesley Thieke, Robert Riemann, Casey Schreifels, Trey Feasel, Michael Bennett, Brayvon Mueller, Isaac Larson, Jace Nielsen.
The State Tournament concluded on Sunday with K-4th grade individual Championship round. After fighting at State for a few years and making podium but missing first-place by a narrow margin, Elias Nielsen fought his way to the big and well deserved State Championship Title. Rayce Peters placed third in his second year at State.
The final round for State K-6th grade Team Tournament also finished on Sunday where the Giants placed 21st out of 32 teams.
Friday morning, several Giants competed at the Individual Invite for fifth and sixth grade. Wesley Thieke placed 2nd, Anthony Nytes and Robert Riemann also represented LSH but unfortunately did not make the podium although they fought hard.
Saturday at State Invite, LS-H had Gideon Romano place first, Oliver Poole place second, Bravon Mueller place second, Isaac Larson place second, Wesley Thieke place second and Eli Nielsen who took third place. Saturday was also the beginning of the K-6 Team competition and it was a rough start for the team that day but they came back strong the following day on Sunday and took first place in Pool No. 8.
"We are very blessed with our awesome coaches and we could not do this without them as they are volunteering a lot of their time and all of their heart and soul teaching our boys and girls," noted Kate Larson.
Coaches include head Coach, Sonny Willson, assistant Coach, Carl Nielsen and dad coaches, Aaron Thieke, Billy Haaland, Matt Reinhardt, Matt Hollnagel, Brandon Mueller, Josh Romano, Don Larson, Justin Nielsen and Craig Peters.
State Podium and awards:
Elias Nielsen 1st place
Rayce Peters 3rd place
Waylon Thieke 4th place
Leah Nytes 2nd place at Girls Open
Region 2 Girls Team 3rd place (team made of girls from the region- new this year, we had 3 Leah and Kaylee Nytes and Etta Mercier)
K-6 Team was took 1st place in Pool No. 8
Invite Podium and awards:
Gideon Romano 1st place
Oliver Poole 2nd place
Brayvon Muller 2nd place
Isaac Larson 2nd place
Wesley Thieke 2nd place
Eli Nielsen 3rd place