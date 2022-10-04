The Le Sueur-Henderson volleyball team played a pair of road matches this week, with a Friday night showdown with Tri-City United followed by a Monday night match with Holy Family Catholic.
Despite being swept by TCU 3-0 (25-22, 28-26, 25-19), the Giants fought tooth and nail to the finish and that mentality continued into Monday's match, which went the distance, a full five sets, where they would ultimately fall short, losing 3-2 (26-24, 19-25, 21-25, 25-12, 15-9) to the Fire.
With those results, LS-H now possesses a 3-16 (1-3 MRC) on the season.
Tri-City United - 3, Le Sueur-Henderson - 0
Both teams came out ready to play and the Giants built early leads in the sets, but couldn't minimize TCU's runs which allowed them to got back into the game. In the second set, LS-H was leading 24-22, but the Titans came back to win that set.
"That really impacted our energy and confidence," said Giants head coach Stacy Feser. "In the third set we couldn't find our rhythm, so were not able to stay ahead in the game."
Senior Rhyan Fritz led the team with eight kills while adding 13 digs and a pair of aces. Morgan Schwandt led the back row with 18 digs and had her highest serve receive passing score all season.
"She [Schwandt] was a player that TCU tried to avoid in the back row," added Feser.
The middles Brynn Biedscheid and Morgan Gregersen worked hard and helped the team as well with Biedscheid recording seven kills and Gregersen adding three kills.
Holy Family Catholic - 3, Le Sueur-Henderson - 2
The Giants came out a little slow and were down the first match, but battled back to tie the game at the end. LS-H ended up making two critical errors and lost that set, but came back in the second and third set with great energy and confidence.
During the fourth set, the outside hitter for Holy Family was hitting well placed shots and the Giants had difficulty reigning in her shots.
"Their play put us on our heels and we were out of system quite a bit so we couldn't run our offense," said Feser.
In the fifth set, the Giants took the lead right away but couldn't hold onto it.
"We had a string of untimely errors in the middle of that set," noted Feser. "They had a good lead (12-7) and we couldn't battle back with enough momentum to stop them."
The leaders on the court were Morgan Schwandt with 26 digs, Morgan Gregersen and Brynn Biedscheid with five and 11 kills respectively, and Alivia Drent with set assists. Biedscheid also led the team serving with three aces on 22 attempts.
The Giants return to the hardwood Thursday, Oct. 6 when they host conference opponent Lester Prairie.