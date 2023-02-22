The Le Sueur-Henderson Giant wrestling team entered the MSHSL Section 4A Team Wrestling Tournament as the fifth seed and immediately rocked the boat as they earned an upset 30-28 victory over rival Sibley East in the quarterfinals. Facing off against the top seeded, and eventual section champion, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted the Giants performed admirably, falling by a score of 54-21.
LS-H managed the win over Sibley East by limiting the damage of their losses and forcing the Wolverines to settle for decisions or major decisions five times while the Giant victories were all either falls or forfeits in their favor.
The Giants will now prepare for the MSHSLS Section 4A Individual Tournament which will be hosted by Norwood Young America Saturday, Feb. 29 with matches beginning at 8 a.m.
Quarterfinals: Le Sueur-Henderson — 30, Sibley East — 28
106 – Tanner Johnson (SE) over Nate Lansing (LH) Fall 3:13
113 – Colton Wilson (LH) over Gage Horstman (SE) Fall 0:26
120 – Benito Diaz (SE) over Dalton Wilson (LH) Dec 8-5
126 – Josh Sotelo (SE) over Waylon Thieke (LH) Dec 6-3
132 – Christian Sotelo (SE) over Owen Greenig (LH) Maj 15-4
138 – Atley Strack (SE) over Luke Miller (LH) Dec 8-7
145 – Double Forfeit
152 – Double Forfeit
160 – Jathan Mendoza (SE) over Wyatt Genelin (LH) Dec 9-4
170 – Andy Genelin (LH) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
182 – Peyton Tellijohn (LH) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195 – George Doherty (LH) over Gianny Lopez (SE) Fall 1:01
220 – Carter Nelson (LH) over Axel Cardenas (SE) Fall 1:04
285 – Gabriel Godinez (SE) over Ian Nelson (LH) Fall 2:28
Semifinals: Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted — 54, LeSueur-Henderson — 21
106 – Ryker Clobes (HLWW) over Nate Lansing (LH) Fall 1:15
113 – Colton Wilson (LH) over Raydon Graham (HLWW) Fall 2:33
120 – Dalton Wilson (LH) over Tegan Miller (HLWW) Fall 2:46
126 – Waylon Thieke (LH) over Gabriel Michels (HLWW) Dec 2-1
132 – Caleb Michels (HLWW) over Owen Greenig (LH) Fall 1:48
138 – Tony Baumann (HLWW) over Luke Miller (LH) Fall 2:15
145 – Steve Heber (HLWW) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
152 – Mitchell Mallak (HLWW) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
160 – Isaac Cain (HLWW) over Wyatt Genelin (LH) Dec 6-0
170 – Collin Boese (HLWW) over Andy Genelin (LH) Fall 1:32
182 – Tyler Graczyk (HLWW) over Peyton Tellijohn (LH) Dec 8-1
195 – George Doherty (LH) over Matthew Busse (HLWW) Fall 3:15
220 – Colton Long (HLWW) over Carter Nelson (LH) Fall 2:30
285 – Leo Duske (HLWW) over Ian Nelson (LH) Fall 0:29