The Le Sueur-Henderson Giant wrestling team entered the MSHSL Section 4A Team Wrestling Tournament as the fifth seed and immediately rocked the boat as they earned an upset 30-28 victory over rival Sibley East in the quarterfinals. Facing off against the top seeded, and eventual section champion, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted the Giants performed admirably, falling by a score of 54-21.


