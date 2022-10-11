The Section 5A playoff opener between the Le Sueur-Henderson tennis team and the Belle Plaine Tigers proved to be every bit the drama filled affair it was anticipated to be. Having faced off twice this season with 4-3 results in each matchup, the Tigers hosted the Giants in an elimination contest which came down to the final match, a battle that Belle Plaine won to eliminate LS-H from the team competition.
"Chloe Brandt at singles No. 1 played a great match, executing each point with precise placemen," said Giants head coach Linda Seaver. "She hit great angles, and moved her opponent around the court."
In the singles No. 4 match, Maggie Froelich was consistent with her ground game and used a mix of depth and ball placement to keep an advantage over her opponent. Froelich win her matchup 2-0 (6-3, 6-4) to give the Giants a pair of victories.
In the No. 3 doubles contest, Tegan Graham and Ava Becker were able to dominate their opponents, winning in straight sets.
"Tegan is strong and quick at the net, winning many points up there," said Seaver. "Ava has solid ground strokes and covers the baseline well and can also play the net."
With the match tied at 3-3, it came down to the No. 1 doubles.
"Belle Plaine thought they would have a sure win at this position, but Ella Nesbit and Bella Holloway were ready for the match," noted Seaver.
The duo played solid at the net and didn't back away from being offensive with their shots. Nesbit and Holloway chased down many shots and attacked with strong net play, great angles and placement.
The match went all the way to the end of the third set and was tied at five games each before Belle Plaine would put things together and claim the next two games, winning that match and the overall competition.
With the team eliminated individuals will begin preparation for the Section 5A individual tournament scheduled to begin Thursday Oct. 13 and will take place at the Swanson Tennis Center on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus college.