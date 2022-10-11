The Section 5A playoff opener between the Le Sueur-Henderson tennis team and the Belle Plaine Tigers proved to be every bit the drama filled affair it was anticipated to be. Having faced off twice this season with 4-3 results in each matchup, the Tigers hosted the Giants in an elimination contest which came down to the final match, a battle that Belle Plaine won to eliminate LS-H from the team competition.

