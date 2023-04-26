Tuesday night, the Tri-City United softball team hosted the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants for a pair of games in a battle of neighbors. The high powered veteran Giants handled their business in the doubleheader, winning both games convincingly at 13-1 and 11-0, despite several highlight plays on both sides.
Game one saw the first inning go in order for both teams before the Giants opened things up, scoring four total runs in the top of the second beginning with an RBI bunt single from Madison Wilbright that started the scoring. TCU responded an inning later, using a pair of dangerously placed infield singles to get Avery Lerfald to third before bringing her home on an RBI single.
LS-H had a prime opportunity to add to its lead in the following inning with a runner at third and two outs when a Giant batter crushed a ball into right field. Titan's right field Payton Singleton tracked down the ball, however, hauling it in with a full extension to end the threat and the inning.
The rest of the afternoon wouldn't see TCU put together an offensive threat however, as the Giants would finish the game and a half remaining with an 18-0 run advantage.
With the wins, LS-H improves to 5-1 (4-1 MRC) on the season, while the losses drop TCU to 0-4 (0-4 MRC) on the year.
Currently, the Titans are scheduled to return to action Thursday, April 27 with a road doubleheader against Lester Prairie while the Giants will travel to Eden Prairie Saturday, April 29, for games against Eden Prairie and North St. Paul.