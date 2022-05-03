Defense was the name of the game Monday night at Bruce Frank field as the Le Sueur-Henderson baseball team hosted the MRC leading Norwood Young America Raiders. With big plays made throughout the evening and balls flying all over the field, the game was ultimately decided by a tie-breaking run from the Raiders in the top of the eighth inning that the Giants couldn't match, giving NYA the 3-2 victory.
Nathan Gregersen started on the mound for LS-H Monday night and has been a trend this season, he was able to keep the Raider batters on their back feet in the early going, delivering an array pitches that kept the Raiders off the board through the first three innings. Standout plays included a running grab made by right fielder Zach Rojas on a hooking fly ball for a clean out.
On the offensive end, the Giants had no problems getting the ball in play making good contact time and time again, but the balls continued to make their way straight to the defenders in the outfield as it seemed the air continued to hold them up.
Ultimately though, the game came down to a 2-2 tie and the Raiders were able to plate the game-winning run in the top of the eighth inning to give the conference leading NYA team the 3-2 win, after the Giants were unable to match the score.
With the loss, LS-H is now 3-4 (2-3 MRC) on the season with NYA improving to 4-2 (4-0 MRC). The Giants are scheduled to return to action Thursday, May 5 when they make the trip to take on Sibley East on the road with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.