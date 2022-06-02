When seven innings aren't enough to decide a winner, every pitch, every ball put in play and every baserunning choice comes with increased pressure and scrutiny. When the stakes were highest though, the Le Sueur-Henderson softball team proved up to the task in the section 2AA Championship against top-seeded New Ulm.
Morgan Gregersen stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the 11th inning with two outs and baserunners Sam Wilbright and Chloe Brandt at second and first respectively. The pitch came to the plate and Gregersen connected, sending the ball between the New Ulm first and second baseman and into the outfield allowing Wilbright to to get the go ahead from Giant head coach Eric Lewis at third to round the base and head for home. Wilbright crossed the plate several steps ahead of the throw and with the run scored, the entire LS-H team rushed onto the field and tackled Gregersen to ground in celebration.
"I just had so many thoughts," Gregersen recalled of being on the bottom of the pile. "Everyone was just so happy and it just felt great."
The 7-6 win in the bottom of the 11th inning earns the Giants the right to defend their 2021 MSHSL State Championship title in the state tournament which begins Thursday, June 9, a week from today.
It wasn't an easy path for LS-H to be in a position for Gregersen to hit the game winner as several huge momentum swings took place over the course of the 11-inning battle.
In the top of the first inning, a pair of defensive miscues resulted in a New Ulm run being scored before a sharply hit single made it to center field. Giant head coach Eric Lewis called for timeout and gathered the entire defense together with the intent to get the team back on track.
"I just said, 'hey, we have seven innings, lets get out number one and stay calm,'" he recounted.
"He told us to take a deep breath, relax, get outs and play like we know how to play," Gregersen recalled.
The Giants recorded three straight outs after the meeting to get out of the inning but went down in order in the bottom of the first. The Eagles tacked on two more runs in the top of the second inning, taking a 3-0 lead.
LS-H got on the board in the bottom of the second when Sam Wilbright and Chloe Brandt recorded back-to-back bunt singles followed by an RBI single from Gregersen. Brandt was brought home by the next hitter, Dalaney Pavlo who beat out a throw to first on a bobbled ball.
The Giants scored two more runs to take a 4-3 lead going into the sixth where the Eagles put together their best offensive inning of the night, stringing together a single and a pair of walks before a double brought three runs home to give them a 6-4 lead.
LS-H got one run back in the bottom of the sixth when Anyssa Christ, who was running for Brynn Biedscheid, scored on a fielder's choice that was put into play by Madi Wilbright. The Eagles were put down in order in the top of the seventh and the Giants, needing a run to tie and extend the game, began to do work.
With one out, Brandt hit a single to left field and reached second with a wild pitch getting loose. The second out came on a strikeout and things looked bleak when Pavlo returned to the plate with the game on the line. Pavlo put the ball in play towards the first baseman who couldn't wrangle the ball in time to get the out after having initially had trouble getting it in her glove. As Pavlo made it to first safely, Brandt had rounded third and slid safely into home, tying the game at 6-6.
Both teams had opportunities to score in the extra innings, but each time New Ulm threatened, Brandt managed to mow down the Eagle batters as she finished the game with 15 strikeouts, the third time out of the four games in the section tournament that she recorded 15 k's.
"Chloe was incredible today," said coach Lewis. "There were a few plays we didn't make that we needed to and she just took a deep breath and continued to play like we know she can."
The Giants looked to have the game in hand in the bottom of the 10th when a strange play resulted in an inning-ending double play with one out on a rundown between home and third and the second out coming as a runner attempted to make it to third.
Despite those challenges, the Giants just pushed on and persevered all night long to earn the win.
"They come to work every day and just don't quit and when that happens good things happen for your team," said Lewis.
"All year, everyone wanted to knock us out," said Gregersen. "It's so good for us to have this and to come together for the win."