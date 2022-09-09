9.15 Lexi Terwedo.JPG

Lexi Terwedo leads a pack of runners around a turn. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A picturesque Thursday evening in Montgomery stood as the Backdrop to the 2022 Gerry Smith Invitational which featured runners competing from 31 different schools across many levels of competition. The Le Sueur-Henderson girls cross country team, led by freshman Norah Renstrom, earned a 13th-place finish while the boys earned 26th while being led by sophomore Josiah Juarez.

9.15 Lauren Stueber.JPG

Lauren Stueber digs deep as she hits the midway point of the race.(Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.15 Norah Renstrom .JPG

Norah Renstrom makes the halfway mark turn. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.15 Josiah Juarez.JPG

Josiah Juarez leads a pack down the final stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.15 Michael Pichotta and Owen Greisen lsh.JPG

Michael Pichotta (TCU) and Owen Greisen (LS-H) race each other down the final stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments