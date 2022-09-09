A picturesque Thursday evening in Montgomery stood as the Backdrop to the 2022 Gerry Smith Invitational which featured runners competing from 31 different schools across many levels of competition. The Le Sueur-Henderson girls cross country team, led by freshman Norah Renstrom, earned a 13th-place finish while the boys earned 26th while being led by sophomore Josiah Juarez.
The Giants will return to action Tuesday, Sep. 13 with a road trip to compete against Norwood Young America.
Girls
The LS-H girls finished 13th as a team with 332 team points as they were paced by Renstrom who posted a PR of 22:06.05 on the way to a 26th-place finish. Senior Lexi Terwedo finished 53rd with a time of 23:38.2, a PR, while junior Brandy Wolf hit a mark of 25:13.6.
Seniors Kenzie Kabes (25:45.3) and Melanie Smykalksi (25:58.6) rounded out team scoring with finishes of 85th and 92nd respectively while freshman Lauren Stueber finished posted a time of 29:17.7.
Boys
The boys team finished 26th with a team score of 664 as sophomore Josiah Juarez paced the squad with a time of 19:45.5, finishing 83rd. Freshman Owen Greisen (21:00.5), senior Riley Thelemann (21:24.8), eighth grader Tristan Tellijohn (23:12.8) and sophomore Hunter Libra (24:02.0) rounded out the team scorers for the Giants.