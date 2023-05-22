There was no shortage of highs and lows Monday night at Tink Larson Field when the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants baseball team took on the Waseca Bluejays. With a combined 19 hits resulting in 21 runs, the Giants used six total runs in the sixth and seventh innings to defeat the Bluejays 12-9.
With the win, LS-H improves to 8-9 (5-7 MRC) with one game remaining in its regular season scheduled while Waseca falls to 8-9 (3-7 BSC) with their regular season completed.
In the top of the first inning, Gavin Schwarz would get his day started with a two-out double that was followed by an RBI single from Brody Berndt, giving the Giants a 1-0 lead.
The Bluejays responded with force in the bottom of the first as Tyson Reger led off with a single and stole second before back-to-back errors allowed them load the bases. Keaton Roeker drew a bases-laded walk and two batters later, Kedrick Volkmann crushed a two RBI single into the outfield to put Waseca up 4-1.
Reger led things off for the Bluejays once again in the bottom of the second with a double followed by a pair of wild pitches that allowed him to score despite three of the next four batters being sent down with a lone walk mixed in.
Frustration levels in the Giants dugout were high entering the fourth after a three and out third, the they were able to channel that energy in a positive way, batting around the order with six hits to go along with a hit by pitch that allowed LS-H to score five runs and take a 6-5 lead capped off with a two-RBI single from Braylon Hoffman.
The Bluejays responded in the bottom of the fourth with a hit batter, fielding error and walk to load the bases in time for Keaton Roeker to find a gap in the defense and bring home two runs. Max Wirtz followed up the pair of runs with a sac fly to deep centerfield that scored a third run, putting Waseca up 8-6.
The top of the sixth inning proved to be the difference maker as Cayden Luna crushed a leadoff double into the left centerfield gap followed by a Hoffman walk that caused the Bluejays to make a pitching change based off pitch count limit. The next at-bat was a slow roller towards the mound that Waseca catcher Payton Garza was able to wrangle in before making the quick flip to first for an out.
Sam Gupton drew a walk for the Giants to load the bases but a pop fly to shortstop looked like it would kill the scoring opportunity for LS-H as the team was now down to its final out of the inning. Schwarz however came up clutch with the two-out RBI single that skipped right along the right-field line and over first base, marking his third hit in the game.
Another hit-by pitch once again loaded the bases for LS-H and Benjamin Miller took advantage of the opportunity, driving in another run with a bloop single into the shallow outfield, giving the Giants a 10-8 lead. Waseca was set down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the sixth before LS-H added a pair of insurance runs and despite allowing one run in the bottom of the seventh, the Giants held on to earn the 12-9 victory.
LS-H will return to action Tuesday, May 23 when the team prepares to host Lake Crystal-Wellcome-Memorial while Waseca awaits the announcement of seeding in the MSHSL Section 2AA Tournament to discover the team's opponent and site of the game.