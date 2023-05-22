5.25 Logan Feeney.JPG

Logan Feeney delivers a pitch for the Giants. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

There was no shortage of highs and lows Monday night at Tink Larson Field when the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants baseball team took on the Waseca Bluejays. With a combined 19 hits resulting in 21 runs, the Giants used six total runs in the sixth and seventh innings to defeat the Bluejays 12-9.


5.25 Gavin Schwarz.JPG

Gavin Schwarz makes the throw to first for an out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.25 Ethan Hathaway.JPG

Ethan Hathaway smashes a ball in the zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

