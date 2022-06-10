If one thing became apparent from the Le Sueur-Henderson softball team's postseason run, it was that nothing was going to come easy and anybody at anytime could become the hero. Friday morning, with the consolation championship game tied 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh between the Giants and Pipestone Area, a new legend continued to grow as seventh grade outfielder Teagan Graham snuck a single between first and second to bring home pinch runner Anyssa Christ from second base and earn the walk-off 6-5 win.
"It's unbelievable," exclaimed Graham. "I'm so proud to be able to be on this team and of how hard we battled."
"I'm very grateful and proud of this team," added Sam Wilbright, the Giant's lone senior. "I'm so happy we came away with the win today."
Before Graham had the opportunity to hit the game-winner though, there was plenty of drama as after taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a Chloe Brandt RBI single into the right field gap, the Giants found themselves trailing from the top of the second all the way through the top of the fifth.
The errors that seemed to plague LS-H at the worst possible moments in the tournament cropped up once again resulting in a three run second inning while an errant throw in the top of the fifth put the Arrows up 4-2.
The bottom of the fifth is when the Giant offense came to life when Brandt led off with a walk before Morgan Gregersen slashed a single down the left field line and into the corner. Dalaney Pavlo moved the runners to second and third with a sac bunt before Brynn Biedscheid, who had hit a solo homerun earlier in the game, sent a screamer back at to the circle and off the pitcher's leg which allowed her to beat the throw to first and score Brandt from second on the delayed throw.
With Graham at the plate, Rita Flores, who was running for Biedscheid, stole second and the throw went high and found its way to centerfield, scoring Gregersen. Madison Wilbright then brought home the go ahead run with a bloop single over the third baseman's glove that scored Flores.
Both teams went down in order in the sixth inning before the Arrows managed to tie the game in the top of the seventh with a leadoff double followed by an RBI Single. The damage was limited to the one run though as Brandt struck out two hitters and made another play on a slow roller towards the circle that she threw to first for a force-out.
Kelsey Wetzel drew a pinch hit leadoff walk for the Giants in the bottom of the seventh before Christ entered the game as a pinch runner. Biedscheid did her job with a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to second and then came Graham's walk-off single, ending the LS-H season in a moment of jubilation.
"We battled the entire game," Graham noted. "I just wanted to push one into play and get on the base."
She finished the day 2-4 from the plate with the key RBI while batting .400 in the state tournament in her first season at the varsity level.
"I had to adapt from 12u to varsity quickly, but the girls are so amazing and made it easy to adapt and be able to contribute," Graham stated.
Wilbright, who's high school athletics career comes to a close with the win, showed plenty of excitement for how things ended.
"I'm very proud of the experience I've had with this team," she said. "We've all grown so much together and I'm grateful to have been on a team with such amazing teammates."
With the win, the Giants close out their season with a record of 22-4 with all but Wilbright expected to return and contribute going forward.