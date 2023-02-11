Nothing came easy Friday night when the Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team hosted heated conference foes Sibley East. With a rowdy and large crowd on-hand, the Giants were able to deliver a thrilling 69-66 victory to the delight of the home fans.
"It's always great playing home against this team," said senior forward Dylan Graff. "We played hard, gave up some stuff near the end, but I'm proud of the way the team played tonight."
LS-H was able to find much of its success throughout the game in the paint as the frontcourt trio of Graff, Justin Terwedo and Nolan Weber punished the Wolverines down low on both the offensive and defensive sides of the floor.
With the win, the Giants are now 7-13 (4-6 MRC) on the season while Sibley East falls to 5-16 (3-7 MRC).
In the opening minutes of the game, both teams attempted to put pressure on one another as they brought the ball up the court but both the Giants and Wolverines were able to break the press and get easy baskets as a result, forcing defensive adjustments. As the game found a groove, LS-H managed to do a good job of not only taking care of the ball, but forcing critical turnovers which allowed the team to build up an edge.
"Turnovers are really important, we have problems with them and in some game games it really is the deciding factor," said Graff. "Tonight we had a good show of it as we had a goal of how many not to get and we did that."
With just under eight minutes left in the first half, Grant Adams drilled back-to-back threes followed by a block from Weber on the next possession that sent the Giants fans into a frenzy with their team leading 25-18. LS-H continued to push on offense after every missed Sibley East shot which allowed the Giants to take a 35-27 lead into halftime.
During the break in the action, several dozen children who are a part of the 1-2-3 Hoops program teaching local youth basic basketball skills, took to the floor to show off their progress through dribbling and shooting exercises.
In the opening minutes of the second half, Graff and Weber continued to pace the offense for the Giants, pulling down offensive boards and extending offensive possessions.
"I click with him [Weber]," said Graff. "Last year he was with c-squad, he made the move to varsity this year and over the summer he improved so much and I'm really proud of him."
Sibley East started to make its three pointers en-mass as the second half rolled on and with just under eight minutes to go, the Wolverines managed to put themselves in the lead 51-50 with another three. A put-back from Weber gave the Giants the lead back on the next possession and after forcing a turnover, a beautiful give and go between Grant Adams and Graff allowed the latter to lay the ball up and in, giving LS-H some breathing room again.
"It's a huge part of what makes us successful, knowing that grant can pass us the ball and get us in good position at any moment," noted Graff.
The Wolverines had a chance to tie things up on the next possession by Weber drew a charge, once again sending his teammates and the fans into a frenzy. Sibley East was forced to foul down six with less than a minute to go, but it would be too-little too-late as the Giants held on for the 69-66 win.
LS-H returns to action Tuesday, Feb. 14 when the team hits the road to take on New Richland-Hartland-Ellendal.