2.16 Dylan Graff.JPG

Dylan Graff crashes to the hoop after taking a pass from the wing. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Nothing came easy Friday night when the Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team hosted heated conference foes Sibley East. With a rowdy and large crowd on-hand, the Giants were able to deliver a thrilling 69-66 victory to the delight of the home fans.


2.16 Brody Berndt.JPG

Brody Berndt drives through contact in the post for a layup. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.16 1-2-3 hoops.JPG

The kids involved in the 1-2-3 hoops program show off their developing skills during halftime. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.16 Nolan Weber.JPG

Nolan Weber puts the ball up and in over an overwhelmed Wolverine interior defense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.16 Grant Adams.JPG

Grant Adams maintains his shooting form on a three over late arriving defense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments