The Le Sueur-Henderson boys golf team was finally able to begin competition Tuesday afternoon when it hosted a conference tournament at the Le Sueur Country Club. Despite the challenges posed by the weather this spring, the Giants posted a second-place finish out of five teams with a score of 199 to earn six conference points based on the new MRC scoring system.
"For many of the boys, this was their first time playing holes for the season," said LS-H head coach Rod Reinhardt. "With the cold wet spring, we have had limited practice at the school and not much time at the course."
The new scoring system used by the conference of five teams awards the top four teams points starting with eight points for first place and six for second, four for third and two for fourth.
Ayden Christ led the Giants with a 47 after overcoming a first-hole triple bogey to start the day. Wyatte Devens carded a 49 and freshman JD Reinhardt added a 50 while freshman Jack Feterl scored a 53 to round out the varsity scoring for LS-H.
Captains Jack Steinborn (74) and Zack Sullivan (62) also competed for the team on the day.
The Giants are scheduled to return to the links Monday, April 25 when they travel to Montgomery to compete in a tournament hosted by Tri-City United.