The second seeded Le Sueur-Henderson softball team set foot on field No. 1 of Bender Park for the final time in the year 2022 Thursday evening, as the Giants hosted the seventh seeded Fairmont Cardinals in a second-round matchup in the Section 2AA softball tournament.
While the game itself featured little drama, as LS-H powered through to a 7-0 shutout victory, once the game concluded, an emotional and highly attended dedication ceremony took place, as several speakers, including Giant head coach Eric Lewis, formally announced that, along with a new scoreboard, the primary ballpark in Bender Park would officially be named Ron Walters Field.
The field will be named after the longtime community leader, retired teacher and current groundsman for the fields, Ron Walters, who has dedicated his time to ensure the best playing conditions possible for generations of LS-H softball players.
"The reason I've always done this is truly for the kids," said an emotional Walters during his speech.
Members of both the current Giant softball team as well as over 10 LS-H softball alumni joined Walters on the field to celebrate with family and community members who shared stories of his impact, including his years as a teacher, football coach and charter member of the Henderson Lions Club.
Prior to the ceremony though, it was imperative that the Giants took care of business against the Cardinals and the energy was through the roof for the home team. While Fairmont did get a baserunner in both the first and second innings, they were both stranded as Chloe Brandt recorded six strikeouts for all six outs.
Madi Wilbright got things started on offense in the bottom of the second inning when she placed a bloop single into shallow right field before stealing second unopposed. Morgan Gregersen brought Wilbright home with a single into center field, putting the Giants up 1-0.
"Energy is our most important thing for us, it's what gets us going and keeps us going," said junior shortstop Rhyan Fritz. "It helps us get runs and get outs and that's a big part of our program."
With Gregersen on second, Delaney Pavlo put down a sac bunt along the right line and on the next at-bat, Gregersen was able to slide into home safely after a pitch got past the catcher and to the backstop.
Soon after, Brandt drew a walk to load the bases with only a single out but a baserunning error on an infield fly play resulted in an inning ending double play. Brandt, back in the circle, shut down any potential momentum Fairmont may have gotten from the play though, striking out the side in order.
In the bottom of the third, Bailey Lehman led off with a walk and reached second on a passed ball before being brought home by Gregersen on another bloop single along the right side. With the Giants up 3-0, and Brandt mowing down hitters, the Cardinal batters began to swing more aggressively and early in the count which began to result in outs in the field when Rhyan Fritz made a throw from shortstop to first look routine for an out followed by a popup foul caught by the catcher Madi Wilbright.
In the bottom of the fifth, LS-H put the game further out of reach when Fritz demolished a ball over the right field fence for a leadoff homerun followed by two more manufactured runs with Gregersen drawing an RBI walk with the bases loaded and Lehman making it home on a fielder's choice.
After having popped out in her last at bat, Fritz noted, "Every time that happens I have to wipe that off and just think I have to do what I can and not try to do too much."
Sam Wilbright drove home the seventh and final run of the night with a bloop single into shallow centerfield between the shortstop, second baseman and center fielder.
Brandt finished the game with 15 strikeouts for the Giants now enter the next phase of section tournament games at Caswell Park with a win. The next game is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 28 against the No. 3 seeded Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.
"It's always great to go into Saturday with a win," said Fritz. "New year new team, now we know we can do it and I'm confident and excited for the rest of the season."