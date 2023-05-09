image4.jpeg

Cooper Vanden Einde in hitting her tee shot on hole No. 7. (Photo Courtesy of Rod Reinhardt)

Tuesday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East boys and girls golf squads competed in conference showdowns for the final time before the Minnesota River Conference Championships. Both squads claimed first to maintain their leads in the conference with the boys posting their best score of the year, a 167, while the girls also posted their best score of the year, a 207.


