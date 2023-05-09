Tuesday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East boys and girls golf squads competed in conference showdowns for the final time before the Minnesota River Conference Championships. Both squads claimed first to maintain their leads in the conference with the boys posting their best score of the year, a 167, while the girls also posted their best score of the year, a 207.
"The boys had one of their best team scores in many seasons and will be looking to make a run in the sections with these kind of low scores," noted head coach Rod Reinhardt.
Ayden Christ led the way for the Giants boys team with an impressive 38 to finish second overall, followed by Jack Feterl who posted a score of 42. Nate Tews and JD Reinhardt rounded out the team scorers for LS-H/C/SE posting rounds of 43 and 44 respectively.
For the girls, Allison Cink led the way with a round of 50 while Peyton Hartmann and Anna Kawatski tied with one another, scoring 52. Cooper Vande Einde and Morgan Haggenmiller each scored 53's on the day although only one would go to the team score as the Giants finished with 207.
The Minnesota River Championship will be held in New Prague Monday, May 15 with first-group tee times set for 9 a.m. Both teams will be setting their sights for the conference title with the girls aiming for their second consecutive victory, and the boys looking to claim their first in many years.