A chilly Thursday night in Le Sueur was the site of South Central Conference matchup between the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants football team and the Maple River Eagles. The hosting Giants were limited to just three points however while the Eagles offense maintained a groove in the air and on the ground, on the way to earning a 41-3 victory.
The loss for LS-H drops the team to 1-6 (0-3 SCB) on the season while Maple River now stands at 5-2 (2-1 SCB).
The field goal for the Giants came in the first quarter after the Eagles had scored their first touchdown when Ethan Hathaway split the uprights from 30-yards out. Almost everything would go the way of Maple River from that point however, with the Eagles taking a 33-3 lead into halftime.
The Giants did threaten with a red zone trip early in the fourth quarter, but a fumbled ball on fourth and three resulted in a turnover on downs and left LS-H with just three points in the loss.
Giants quarterback Brody Berndt completed 10 passes for 129 yards with one interception in the loss while Connor Schultz would catch four of those passes for 67 receiving yards.
Talen Schwandt gained 38 yards on five carries with most of that success coming on runs to the edge.
LS-H will compete in their final regular season game of the year Wednesday, Oct. 19, when the team hits the road to compete against Norwood Young America with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.