10.20 Talen Schwandt.JPG

Talen Schwandt breaks a run to the outside past a chasing defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A chilly Thursday night in Le Sueur was the site of South Central Conference matchup between the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants football team and the Maple River Eagles. The hosting Giants were limited to just three points however while the Eagles offense maintained a groove in the air and on the ground, on the way to earning a 41-3 victory.

10.20 Joseph Hutton.JPG

Joseph Hutten drags down a Maple River runner inside the 10-yard line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.20 Brody Berndt and Connor Schultz.JPG

Giants quarterback Brody Berndt dumps a pass off to Connor Schultz over a defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

