9.29 Cayden Luna and Ayden Christ.JPG

Cayden Luna (left) and Ayden Christ combine to bring down a Buccaneer runner. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The pomp and circumstance of homecoming festivities Friday night in Le Sueur provided the backdrop for the football matchup between the Giants and the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers. A solid first quarter on the defensive end kept LS-H in the game but the Bucs were able to break things open with 30 second-quarter points to play the spoiler and eventually down the Giants 42-7.

9.29 LS-H Homecoming Court.JPG

Prior to kickoff, members of the Le Sueur-Henderson 2022 homecoming court gather at midfield. From left to right; Melanie Smykalski, Chloe Brandt, Naima Bravo (Queen), Sean Kulzer (King), Andrea Terwedo and Alexis Terwedo. Not pictured, Cayden Luna, Landen Fahey, Jack Steinborn, and Beau Becker. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Ethan Hathaway.JPG

Ethan Hathaway plants his foot to send away the opening kickoff. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Carter Wilke.JPG

Carter Wilke follows a lead block to the edge. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Connor Schultz catch.JPG

Connor Schultz turns upfield after making a catch in the middle of the field off play-action. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Joseph Hutton.JPG

Joseph Hutton cuts back to his left to avoid a tackler. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments