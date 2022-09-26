Prior to kickoff, members of the Le Sueur-Henderson 2022 homecoming court gather at midfield. From left to right; Melanie Smykalski, Chloe Brandt, Naima Bravo (Queen), Sean Kulzer (King), Andrea Terwedo and Alexis Terwedo. Not pictured, Cayden Luna, Landen Fahey, Jack Steinborn, and Beau Becker. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
The pomp and circumstance of homecoming festivities Friday night in Le Sueur provided the backdrop for the football matchup between the Giants and the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers. A solid first quarter on the defensive end kept LS-H in the game but the Bucs were able to break things open with 30 second-quarter points to play the spoiler and eventually down the Giants 42-7.
The game began with BEA watching the opening kickoff from Ethan Hathaway sail into endzone for a touchback before they began to march the ball into LS-H territory. The Buccaneer quarterback dropped back pass on a third-down play, but cornerback Talen Schwandt read the slant route and undercut the throw, picking the ball off and taking it down the the BEA 19-yard line.
The Giants weren't able to gain any yardage despite the good field position though, resulting in the team settling for a 37-yard field goal attempt from Hathaway. The snap and hold were solid for Hathaway and he had the distance, but the ball trailed off to the left, wide of the posts to keep the game tied 0-0.
Coming off the missed field goal, BEA drove down the field before ultimately punching in a two-yard touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead. The PAT attempt for the Buccaneers was kicked low and into the line though, resulting in the lead remaining six points.
At this point the LS-H offense had the opportunity to answer but went three-and-out, resulting in a punt. BEA began to find its groove on offense at this point and broke the first big offensive play of the game as the second quarter began, a 34-yard rushing touchdown that opened the floodgates.
The Buccaneers would continue to roll, scoring three more touchdowns before halftime to take a 36-0 lead into the break. They added one more touchdown in the third before the Giants put their one and only score on the board, a 15-yard touchdown run from Talen Schwandt.
The loss drops LS-H to 0-4 (0-1 SCB) on the season before the team returns to the gridiron Friday, Sep. 30 with a road matchup against Windom.