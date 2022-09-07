With the start of the 2022 season, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants football team have made a point to continue to build and create consistency in play. The first test for the Giants was the Pipestone Area Arrows who traveled to Le Sueur Thursday night, bringing with them a veteran and high powered offense that would lead them to a 48-7 victory over LS-H.
Looking for any and every possible edge, the Giants attempted to onside kick the opening kickoff after winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half, but the ball would be safely recovered by a Pipestone player at the 48 yard line. The Arrows would drive down the field, eventually scoring from six yards out and a PAT try made the game 7-0 with 8:58 remaining in the first quarter.
The Giant offense was forced into a three-and-out after a false start hampered the opening drive but one of the highlights of the night came when the Pipestone quarterback attempted a throw over the middle that fluttered into the air and into the hands of Ethan Hathaway for an interception. Another three-and-out was the unfortunate result for LS-H though and the Arrows drove right down the field to score another touchdown.
Things started to unwind for the Giants at this point with a muffed kickoff return that was sandwiched between three more touchdowns for Pipestone who extended their lead 35-0. The Arrows did have one final chance to score before the half, but a nice defensive stop at the goal line kept the Pipestone lead locked at 35-0 at the break.
The Arrows would score two more touchdowns on the night and the Giants were able to punch one into the endzone as well, staving off the shutout, before the final clock hit zeros.
With the loss, LS-H is 0-1 on the season and the Giants will return to the Gridiron when they host Belle Plaine Saturday, Sep. 10 with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m.