9.8 Beau Becker.JPG

Beau Becker leads the Giants onto the field before the kickoff against Pipestone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With the start of the 2022 season, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants football team have made a point to continue to build and create consistency in play. The first test for the Giants was the Pipestone Area Arrows who traveled to Le Sueur Thursday night, bringing with them a veteran and high powered offense that would lead them to a 48-7 victory over LS-H.

9.8 Ethan Hathaway.JPG

Ethan Hathaway falls onto his back with the ball in hand after intercepting a pass. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.8 Andrew Genelin.JPG

Andrew Genelin turns up field after catching a ball on a hitch route. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.8 Brody Berndt.JPG

Brody Berndt cuts to the inside to evade a Pipestone tackler. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.8 Goal Line.JPG

The Giants defense keep the Arrow quarterback out of the endzone on the final play of the first half. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.8 Connor Schultz.JPG

Connor Schultz finds open space along the left sideline. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.8 Talen Schwandt and Ayden Christ.JPG

Talen Schwandt (left) and Ayden Christ wrap up a Pipestone receiver with the ball. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments