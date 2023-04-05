4.6 ls-h gcaptains.jpg

The captains for the 2023 Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East golf teams, from left to right; Beau Becker, Ayden Christ, Peyton Hartmann and Cooper Vanden Einde. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With true outdoor golf not on the immediate horizon due to the last snows from winter 2022-23 finally melting off in early April, the Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East golf team has had to do a lot of work away from the course to prepare for their spring season. With high hopes for the season, the girls team aiming to repeat as conference champions and the boys looking to improve from second to first in conference, the captains have had to focus a lot on the mental side of the game to prepare for the year.


