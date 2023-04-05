With true outdoor golf not on the immediate horizon due to the last snows from winter 2022-23 finally melting off in early April, the Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East golf team has had to do a lot of work away from the course to prepare for their spring season. With high hopes for the season, the girls team aiming to repeat as conference champions and the boys looking to improve from second to first in conference, the captains have had to focus a lot on the mental side of the game to prepare for the year.
“Being stuck indoors does help build anticipation for when we are able to go outside, so we are looking forward to it,” said senior co-captain of the girls team Cooper Vanden Einde. “The girls are definitely looking to go out and defend our conference championship from last year.
Junior co-captain of the boys team, Ayden Christ added, “We’ve had a solid core now for a couple of years with 2-3 years of varsity experience, for now we are just trying to keep everyone focused and be available to help whenever they ask for it.”
While the challenges of a late spring are shared by everyone in the region, the Giants are grateful for the opportunities they have such as community tools like the simulator’s in the Le Sueur Community Center.
“we go to the sim at the community center a lot as a team to get some hits in and get a feel of our progress,” noted Christ.
Senior co-captain for the boys, Beau Becker added, “We are fortunate to have a really good group of younger players who have put in lot of good work over the summer who should be good assets to the team and the coaches are doing a good job using every chance we have to be outdoors well.”
With all things considered, things look positive for the Giants early on.
“We basically maintained our varsity team with one girl graduating from last year,” said senior co-captain Peyton Hartmann. “So we should have a good opportunity to win the conference again if we do what we know we can.”
With golf being such a mental game, following through with potential has everything to do with players states of mind.
“It’s important to show a good mindset regardless of play,” noted Vanden Einde. “It can be tough to put on a good face if it’s not your day but it’s our job to show that positive attitude, even if we want to throw our clubs in the water.”
Hartmann added, “There are good rounds and bad rounds, but you just have to focus on the next shot.”
The team is currently scheduled to open its season Thursday, April 13 at New Ulm Country Club in an invitational hosted by the Eagles.