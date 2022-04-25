Thursday and Friday, members of the Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East golf program finally had the opportunity to after countless postponements and cancelations. Thursday, both the girls and boys teams, competing under the Giants banner, enjoyed a beautiful evening in New Ulm with the boys team finishing fifth out of five teams with a team score of 400 and the girls finishing fifth out of six teams with a team score of 445.
The boys team returned to action Friday with a trip to Hutchinson and despite weather playing a negative role with high winds and cold conditions, the Giants improved their scoring performance finishing with a 390 score to place 10th out of 12 squads invited.
Jack Feterl from Arlington was the leader for LS-H/C/SE on the day with a good score of 92 to finished tied for 11th while Cleveland's Wyatte Devens scored a 96 to finish 14th. Ayden Christ finished 23rd with a 105 and JD Reinhardt and Dakota Alitz rounded out scoring with 107 each, tying for 24th.
"All the boys played much better than their score shows," said head coach Rod Reinhardt. "Each of them had just a few holes they struggled on and really added to their score."
The girls were playing their first match of the season and played pretty well after the first few holes. The top scorer for the team was freshman Allison Cink from Cleveland, who posted a 98 to finish ninth, and earn a great start to her season. Not far behind was Le Sueur-Henderson senior Darbi Dunnings who finished tied for 14th with a 105. LS-H's Cooper Vanden Einde shot a 118 to finish 23rd followed by Arlington's Morgan Haggenmiller 124. Also for the girls, Sofie Wilson shot a 127 and Peyton Hartmann carded a136.
"With no practice holes played this year, the girls team showed lots of signs of potential for the rest of season," noted Reinhardt.
Friday's invite in Hutchinson saw the boys team battle the elements as well as 12 difference squads.
"At the beginning of the match I did not think the boys would make it 18 holes," said Reinhardt. "But they all toughed out the conditions and played good for only their second time on a course this season."
The team finished 10th with a 390, cutting 10 points off the team score from the day before.
Playing great golf on the day was Ayden Christ who carded an 88 to finish tied for 19th in the 70-man field, leading the team. Wyatte showed signs of improvement and fired a 93 on the day while Jack Feterl posted a 103 followed by JD Reinhardt's 106. Also scoring for the Giants were Jack Steinborn (116) and Beau Becker, playing in his first varsity match, who shot a 120.
"The boys had some good and some bad holes on the day, but all showed lots of improvement on the day, despite weather," said Reinhardt.
Both the boys and girls teams are scheduled to return to the links Tuesday, April 26 when they make the short trip to Montgomery to battle in MRC competition.