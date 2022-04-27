Tuesday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East Giants boys and girls golf teams made the short trip to Montgomery to compete in Minnesota River Conference event hosted by the Tri-City United Titans. The LS-H/C/SE boys claimed the first overall finish on the day with a score of 195 while the TCU boys claimed second with a score pf 202. As for the girls competition, the Giants ran away with the competition to finish first with a score of 216 with Belle Plaine finishing as the only other team with a full squad.
Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East
The boys for the Giants were led by Ayden Christ who posted a 45 while Wyatte Devens, Jack Feterl and Bryson Steinborn all tied with scores of 50 on the day. JD Reinhardt and Jack Steinborn rounded out the boys scores with 53 and 55 respectively.
For the girls, Allison Cink led the way with a 49 while Darbi Dunning posted a 53. Peyton Hartmann and Cooper Vanden Einde each scored 58 on the day while Morgan Haggenmiller scored 56. Sofie Wilson rounded out the competition for the Giants with a score of 61.
With the first-place finishes for the teams, the girls team is in sole possession of first place in the conference while the boys are in a first-place tie.
The Tri-City United boys golf team is scheduled to return to the links Monday, May 2 when the team travels to Jordan for a match while the Titan's girls team will return to action the following Tuesday with competition in Lester Prairie. As it stands, the Giants golf program will return to action Tuesday, May 10 with the girls playing in Le Sueur and the boys competing in Lester Prairie.