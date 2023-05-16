5.19 Allison Cink.JPG

Allison Cink tracks a birdie putt on hole No. 1

Monday morning and afternoon, the Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East Giants boys and girls golf teams hit the links in New Prague with the season-long goal of earning the Minnesota River Conference on the line. Coming into the event having won every conference event this season, the Giants continued the season sweep over the conference with the girls defending the title from last season and the boys joining them as Minnesota River Conference Champions.


5.19 ls-h girls.JPG

The LS-H/C/SE girls golf team stands together as conference champions, from left to right, Morgan Haggenmiller, Peyton Hartmann, Cooper Vanden Einde, Allison Cink, Sofie Wilson and Anna Kawatski Klein.
5.19 Cooper Vanden Einde.JPG

Cooper Vanden Einde hits an iron on No. 9 to approach the green.
5.19 Peyton Hartmann.JPG

Peyton Hartmann chips her ball onto the green at No. 9. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)
5.19 ls-h boys.JPG

The Le Sueur-Henderson boys golf team stand together as conference champs, from left to right; Jack Feterl, JD Reinhardt, Beau Becker, Ayden Christ, Bryson Steinborn and Nate Tews. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)
5.19 JD Reinhardt.JPG

JD Reinhardt punches his ball out of the sand on 18 with a chance to earn the top finish with a hole out, but the ball rolled inches right of the hole.
5.19 Ayden Christ.JPG

Ayden Christ measures up a short putt on No. 16.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments