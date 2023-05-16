The Le Sueur-Henderson boys golf team stand together as conference champs, from left to right; Jack Feterl, JD Reinhardt, Beau Becker, Ayden Christ, Bryson Steinborn and Nate Tews. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)
The LS-H/C/SE girls golf team stands together as conference champions, from left to right, Morgan Haggenmiller, Peyton Hartmann, Cooper Vanden Einde, Allison Cink, Sofie Wilson and Anna Kawatski Klein.
Monday morning and afternoon, the Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East Giants boys and girls golf teams hit the links in New Prague with the season-long goal of earning the Minnesota River Conference on the line. Coming into the event having won every conference event this season, the Giants continued the season sweep over the conference with the girls defending the title from last season and the boys joining them as Minnesota River Conference Champions.
“This feels pretty good,” said Giants co-captain Ayden Christ. “We thought we would have a good chance to win it this year with the core that we had and we played well enough in the conference matches and get to celebrate a bit before we get ready for sections.”
For the girls, the competition held little drama with Giants earning four of the top six individual finishes allowing them to win the day by 79 strokes with a score of 415.
“It shows that we have the desire to always work hard and work towards better things, including one day sending a team to state,” said Giants co-captain Cooper Vanden Einde after securing the win. “We are definitely growing in numbers and days like this show that LS-H/C/SE golf is the team to beat.”
Allison Cink earned the top overall finish and with a score of 89, buoyed by a pair of birdies and three pars in the front nine of the course which the girls played as the back nine.
“The first nine holes were definitely a rocky start for me,” recalled Cink. “I knew I could shoot well here and just shook it off and got ready for the next nine.”
Vanden Einde and Anna Kawatski-Klein finished tied for fourth with rounds of 108 and Sofie Wilson wrapped up team scoring for the Giants with a score of 110, claiming sixth overall. Morgan Haggenmiller (116) and Peyton Hartmann (120) also competed for LS-H/C/SE and despite not officially scoring for the team, still finished ninth and 11th individually, highlighting the depth on the girls team.
After the tournament, season-long conference awards were announced with Cink (second), Vanden Einde (third) and Wilson (sixth) all claiming All-Conference honors.
The boys competition proved to be a closely-fought affair with the Giants ultimately winning with a score of 355 compared to second-place finishing Belle Plaine’s 368.
JD Reinhardt led the way for the boys team and had a chance to earn the top finish on the day trailing by one stroke going into hole No. 18 to Belle Plaine’s Parker Borresen. Borreson settled for bogey on 18 after taking four shots to reach the green before hitting a long-putt for five.
Reinhardt’s second shot found the bunker left of the green and a chip-in would earn him the victory. He lofted the ball up and out of the sand and it landed on the green with what looked to be a great line but as the ball reached the hole, it had drifted barely off to the right before catching a slight downhill slope and making the tying putt more difficult.
His first-putt was in-line but ended up just short of the hole, forcing Reinhardt to settle for a round of 82 to finish second overall.
“I really wanted to win and felt a lot of pressure, but it came up just short,” recalled Reinhardt. “I gave myself a chance so I can’t feel bad.”
Christ earned the fourth overall finish with a round of 85 while Nathan Tews claimed sixth with a round of 90. Jack Feterl rounded out the team scoring for LS-H/C/SE with a round of 98 while Beau Becker (108) and Bryson Stenborn (115) joined the field.
Earning all-conference honors for the Giants were Christ (second), Reinhardt (third) and Tews (sixth).
Now, preparations for the Section Tournament will begin with no shortage of work to be done.
“I need to work on my putting for sure,” said Cink. “I plan to practice as much as I can and prepare myself and keep having fun.”
“Everyone just has to stay focused on working on our game,” added Christ. “A lot of us have one major thing we can work on and get pinned down ahead of sections.”
Regardless of what’s next, for those that have given their time and effort to the program, the time that the team has spent improving and earning these conference titles has been invaluable for some.
“Joining golf made me grow and appreciate the sport even more, now becoming my favorite sport I play,” said Vanden Einde. “This sport has helped me to grow into a better mindset in general and I feel like it has made me a better person.”