(LSH WR) 126 pounds.JPG

Waylon Thieke makes the moves to earn the victory, one of his two fall's on the day. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

The Le Sueur-Henderson Giant wrestling team opened its 2022-23 season Thursday night competing against some top level competition in the Medford quad. With several open spots, the Giants suffered tight losses to Waseca, 41-33, and WEM-JWP, 42-30, before falling to the host Medford 58-16.

(LSH WR) 195 pounds pin.JPG

George Doherty in the final moments before earning the fall against his WEM-JWP opponent. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)


(LSH WR) Dalton Wilson.JPG

