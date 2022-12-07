The Le Sueur-Henderson Giant wrestling team opened its 2022-23 season Thursday night competing against some top level competition in the Medford quad. With several open spots, the Giants suffered tight losses to Waseca, 41-33, and WEM-JWP, 42-30, before falling to the host Medford 58-16.
Waylon Thieke earned a pair of impressive fall victories over Waseca and WEM-JWP while Wyatt Genelin went 2-1 with a forfeit victory against Waseca and a fall against WEM-JWP.
The Giants return to the mat Thursday, Dec. 8 when they travel to Sibley East for a triangular with Wabasso before returning home Friday to host the St. Peter Saints and Belle Plaine Tigers in Le Sueur.
Waseca - 41, Le Sueur-Henderson - 33
106: Double Forfeit 113: Nick Larson (LSH) over Elijah Biehn (WASE) (Fall 1:02) 120: Dalton Wilson (LSH) over (WASE) (For.) 126: Waylon Thieke (LSH) over Jacob Knutson (WASE) (Fall 1:11) 132: Peyton Sommers (WASE) over (LSH) (For.) 138: Slade Barnett (WASE) over (LSH) (For.) 145: Jacob Root (WASE) over Luke Miller (LSH) (TF 17-2 5:30) 152: Mark Boisjolie (LSH) over Eduardo Trejo (WASE) (Fall 3:32) 160: Wyatt Genelin (LSH) over (WASE) (For.) 170: Christian Rodriguez (WASE) over Andy Genelin (LSH) (Fall 3:51) 182: Peyton Tellijohn (LSH) over Carter Ellis (WASE) (Dec 4-2) 195: Payton Garza (WASE) over George Doherty (LSH) (Fall 2:20) 220: Matthew Veroeven (WASE) over Carter Nelson (LSH) (Fall 2:24) 285: Payten Haack (WASE) over (LSH) (For.)
WEM-JWP - 42, Le Sueur-Henderson - 30
106: Double Forfeit 113: Brady Murphy (WEJW) over Nick Larson (LSH) (Fall 0:40) 120: Carson Petry (WEJW) over Dalton Wilson (LSH) (Dec 6-0) 126: Waylon Thieke (LSH) over Carson James (WEJW) (Fall 2:43) 132: Trey Richards (WEJW) over (LSH) (For.) 138: Zach Quast (WEJW) over (LSH) (For.) 145: Luke Miller (LSH) over Ben Root (WEJW) (Fall 2:43) 152: Gavin Krause (WEJW) over Mark Boisjolie (LSH) (Fall 0:57) 160: Wyatt Genelin (LSH) over Lucas Morsching (WEJW) (Fall 2:45) 170: Andy Genelin (LSH) over Isaac Quast (WEJW) (Fall 3:51) 182: Jack Cahill (WEJW) over Peyton Tellijohn (LSH) (Dec 6-0) 195: George Doherty (LSH) over Maddox Moreno (WEJW) (Fall 1:30) 220: Keegan Kuball (WEJW) over (LSH) (For.) 285: Max Davis (WEJW) over (LSH) (For.)
Medford - 58, Le Sueur-Henderson - 16
Individual results not available at time of publishing.