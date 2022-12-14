12.15 Waylon Thieke.jpg

Waylon Thieke reverses fortunes early on in the third round of his match against Scott West. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Friday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson wrestlers hosted the St. Peter Saints and the Scott West Panthers. Despite dropping the individual duals with the Panthers and Saints 62-15 and 57-15 respectively, several Giants put together excellent performances including Wyatt Genelin who went 2-0 with a pair of fall victories.


12.15 George Doherty.jpg

George Doherty turns his body, trapping his opponent on his back to earn the fall victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.

