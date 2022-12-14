Friday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson wrestlers hosted the St. Peter Saints and the Scott West Panthers. Despite dropping the individual duals with the Panthers and Saints 62-15 and 57-15 respectively, several Giants put together excellent performances including Wyatt Genelin who went 2-0 with a pair of fall victories.
In the dual with Scott West, Waylon Thieke earned an 8-4 decision in an exciting match that featured several critical takedowns as well as an early reversal in the third set. Along with Genelin's fall victory, Goerge Doherty controlled the action in his matchup to earn a fall at 1:30.
Against St. Peter, Dalton Wilson earned a 13-0 major decision while both Andy and Wyatt Genelin earned fall victories to go along with a forfeit victory at 182.
The Giants will return to the mat Friday and Saturday Dec. 16-17, when they attend the Redwood River Riot which will feature many of the top wrestling programs in the state of Minnesota.
Scott West - 62, Le Sueur-Henderson - 15
106: Allen Krenik (SCWE) over (LHS) (For.) 113: Ethan Strack (SCWE) over Nick Larson (LHS) (Dec 13-6) 120: Caleb Tracy (SCWE) over Dalton Wilson (LHS) (TF 15-0 5:07) 126: Waylon Thieke (LHS) over Bennet Balk (SCWE) (Dec 8-4) 132: Mason Breeggemann (SCWE) over (LHS) (For.) 138: Isaac Williams (SCWE) over (LHS) (For.) 145: Matt Randolph (SCWE) over Mark Boisjolie (LHS) (Fall 1:55) 152: Ethan Dvorak (SCWE) over (LHS) (For.) 160: Wyatt Genelin (LHS) over Daniel Callahan (SCWE) (Fall 1:02) 170: Leo Siekmann (SCWE) over Andy Genelin (LHS) (Fall 1:39) 182: Tristan Holbrook (SCWE) over Peyton Tellijohn (LHS) (Fall 1:55) 195: George Doherty (LHS) over Dylan Thomas (SCWE) (Fall 1:30) 220: Luke Meriweather (SCWE) over (LHS) (For.) 285: Carson Schoenbauer (SCWE) over (LHS) (For.)
St. Peter - 57, Le Sueur-Henderson - 19
106: Elijah Mercado (STPE) over (LHS) (For.) 113: Brock Guth (STPE) over Nick Larson (LHS) (TF 18-1 0:00) 120: Dalton Wilson (LHS) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (MD 13-0) 126: Charlie Born (STPE) over Waylon Thieke (LHS) (MD 12-2) 132: Deontre Torres (STPE) over (LHS) (For.) 138: Evan Walter (STPE) over (LHS) (For.) 145: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Mark Boisjolie (LHS) (Fall 1:59) 152: Harold Born (STPE) over (LHS) (For.) 160: Wyatt Genelin (LHS) over Isaac Alger (STPE) (Fall 1:43) 170: Andy Genelin (LHS) over Joseph Connor (STPE) (Dec 15-9) 182: Peyton Tellijohn (LHS) over (STPE) (For.) 195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over George Doherty (LHS) (Fall 2:57) 220: Kemper Ely (STPE) over (LHS) (For.) 285: Haadi Ahmed (STPE) over (LHS) (For.)