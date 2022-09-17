With the tennis season in full swing, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants continue to search for the right fit in several matchups. This week, the Giants battled the United South Central Rebels and the Maple River Eagles, earning a 4-3 victory over USC while suffering a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Maple River.
"We are still trying to find the right combinations and consistency by the team as a whole," noted LS-H head coach Linda Seaver.
Against USC, there were strong performances from No. 1 singles Chloe Brandt, No. 4 singles Maggie Froelich, the No. 1 doubles team of Ella Nesbit and Bella Holloway, as well as the No. 3 doubles team of Teagan Graham and Alice Breaker.
The Giants had an overall solid performance in the matchup with Maple River displayed, despite the loss.
"Maple River has only one conference loss on the season, so to play them so close is a definite sign of the progress and improvement this team is making," said Seaver.
In the No. 1 singles matchup, Chloe Brandt continued to roll past her opponents.
"She is working to improve her shot placement and depth," said Seaver. "Her speed and power are definitely her strengths."
No. 4 singles hitter Maggie Froelich is doing a good job of placing the ball and reading the shots, which has allowed her to move and anticipate at a higher level, the coach noted.
"Versus Maple River, she had a great come back," said Seaver. "She was down 2-5 in the first set, gained momentum and was able to win the set in a tie breaker! This showed great concentration and focus."
The Giants will return to action next week a full slate of action beginning with a Monday evening matchup against Waseca followed by a road dual against Belle Plaine Tuesday and wrap things up with a home battle against Sibley East Thursday.