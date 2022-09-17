With the tennis season in full swing, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants continue to search for the right fit in several matchups. This week, the Giants battled the United South Central Rebels and the Maple River Eagles, earning a 4-3 victory over USC while suffering a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Maple River.

