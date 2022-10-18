10.20 Norah Renstrom .jpg

Norah Renstrom jockeys a Sibley East runner for position. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With the fall chill in the air, the Le Sueur-Henderson cross country program made the trip to Montgomery National Golf Club to compete in the Minnesota River Conference Meet. Paced by Freshman Norah Renstrom, the girls finished fourth in the conference with 91 points while the boys finished sixth, paced by sophomore Josiah Juarez.

10.20 Josiah Juarez.jpg

Josiah Juarez pushes himself during an uphill portion of the race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.20 Lexi Terwedo .jpg

Lexi Terwedo is all smiles as she rounds the halfway mark of the race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.20 Brandy Wolf .jpg

Brandy Wolf pushes herself down the final straightaway. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.20 Grant Adams.jpg

Grant Adams pushes to the finish with another runner battling for position. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.20 Hunter Libra .jpg

Hunter Libra glides into the finish area. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

