With the fall chill in the air, the Le Sueur-Henderson cross country program made the trip to Montgomery National Golf Club to compete in the Minnesota River Conference Meet. Paced by Freshman Norah Renstrom, the girls finished fourth in the conference with 91 points while the boys finished sixth, paced by sophomore Josiah Juarez.
Renstrom earned herself a fifth-place overall finish in the race with an impressive time of 20:31.8 on the demanding course to lead LS-H while junior Brandy Wolf (22:42.8) finished 16th.
Seniors Lexi Terwedo (23:09.8), Melanie Smykalski (23:32.6) and Kenzie Kabes (23:58.2) rounded out the team score for the Giants finishing 20th, 23rd and 27th respectively and freshman Lauren Stueber also ran for the team, finishing 40th with a time of 27:28.4.
On the boys side of the competition, Juarez led the way finishing 18th with a time of 19:10.0 with senior Riley Thelemann posting a time of 20:06.5 to claim 25th.
Freshman Owen Greisen (20:56.3) finished 30th while junior Grant Adams (21:18.9) earned 32nd followed by eighth grader Tristan Tellijohn (21:39.8) who rounded out the team scoring with a 36th-place finish. Sophomore Hunter Libra also ran for LS-H, posting a time of 24:45.4 to finish 38th.
With the conference meet concluded, the Giants will begin preparations for the section meet which is scheduled to take place Thursday, Oct. 27 at Baylor Regional Park with races beginning at 4 p.m.