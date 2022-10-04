Friday night, the Le Sueur-Henderson football team took to the road searching for its first win of the season with the Windom Eagles as the challenger in the way. The Giants would begin the second-half with a six-point deficit, but that wouldn't last as they would keep the Eagles off the scoreboard the entire half while scoring 20 unanswered points to earn the 30-16 victory.
With the victory, their first of the season, the Giants are 1-4 (0-1 SCB) on the season. The team will return to the road next week as LS-H travels to Sibley East Friday, Oct. 7, to compete in a conference battle.
Windom struck first Friday as they connected on an 85-yard passing touchdown followed by a successful two-point conversion that was completed through the air. The Giants got a response soon after when sophomore quarterback Brody Berndt made his way through the Eagle defense for a five-yard touchdown run. Ethan Hathaway's PAT completed the drive and cut down Windom's lead to 8-7.
In the second quarter, the Eagles extended their advantage with a two-yard rushing touchdown followed by another successful two-point conversion. While unable to find the endzone again before halftime, LS-H cut into the deficit before the break with a 28-yard field goal from Hathaway.
The Giants would find their stride in the second half, which saw them take a lead when Beau Becker completed a five-yard touchdown pass to Connor Schultz that was combined with a Hathaway PAT. With the defense pitching a second-half shutout, Berndt would find the endzone on the ground two more times to solidify the Giant's victory.