Friday night, the Le Sueur-Henderson football team took to the road searching for its first win of the season with the Windom Eagles as the challenger in the way. The Giants would begin the second-half with a six-point deficit, but that wouldn't last as they would keep the Eagles off the scoreboard the entire half while scoring 20 unanswered points to earn the 30-16 victory.

