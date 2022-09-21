Monday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson tennis team hosted the Waseca Bluejays in a high tension dual that came down to a final match. Despite the efforts of Alice Breaker and Teagan Graham in the No. 3 doubles match to force a third set, they ultimately couldn't keep up with the Bluejay duo, which resulted in a 4-3 victory for Waseca.
At No. 1 singles, Chloe Brandt played in a very intense battle against Waseca's Sarah Robbins which saw each player trade positions of strength throughout. After claiming the first set 6-4, Brandt maintained the edge in the second holding on to win 7-5 and win the match.
Maggie Froelich also played an intense match in No. 4 singles and after claiming the first game 6-4, she held on to win the second 6-3 and claim the second match for the Saints.
At No. 1 doubles, Ella Nesbit and Isabella Holloway took care of business to easily earn the 2-0 (6-0, 6-2) victory, putting all the focus on the No. 3 doubles match that was tied 1-1 and in the third and final set. Breaker and Graham fought valiantly down the stretch but couldn't maintain the momentum after winning the second game, ultimately falling 2-1 (6-2, 5-7, 6-3) and bringing a close dual.
The Giants return to the court Thursday, Sep. 22 when they host Sibley East with matches scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.
Waseca Bluejyas - 4, Le Sueur-Henderson Giants - 3