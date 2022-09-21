9.22 Chloe Brandt.JPG

Chloe Brandt eyes a return from the back of the box. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Monday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson tennis team hosted the Waseca Bluejays in a high tension dual that came down to a final match. Despite the efforts of Alice Breaker and Teagan Graham in the No. 3 doubles match to force a third set, they ultimately couldn't keep up with the Bluejay duo, which resulted in a 4-3 victory for Waseca.

Lauren Krause defends the back line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Harriet Tuck gets airborne on a serve.(Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

