Getting to play outdoors for the first time in the young 2022 season, the Le Sueur-Henderson softball team played host to the Belle Plaine Tigers Tuesday night in Bender Park. After cruising to a 7-2 win in game one, the Giants fell behind 6-2 in the second game before rallying back and scoring eight unanswered runs, earning the 10-7 victory.
It shows how we are improving every day in our practice and that really helps us stay focused," said first baseman Brynn Biedscheid after the wins.
With the wins, LS-H is now 3-0 (2-0 MRC) on the season after having defeated Mankato East to open the year.
In game one, Chloe Brandt (2-0) started in the circle and pitched the complete seven innings and allowed two runs, only one of them earned, while striking out 13 batters to earn the win.
After taking a 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the Giants saw the Tigers score a single run in both the top of the second and third, putting Belle Plaine ahead 2-1. In the bottom of the third though, LS-H put together a trio of runs to take the lead and with three more runs coming in the sixth, moved on for the comfortable victory.
Bailey Lehman went 4-4 from the plate with a pair of RBI while Rhyan Fritz went 2-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Game two began with a bang as the Giants, playing as the road team on the scoreboard, put two runs up in the top of the first inning. The Tigers responded with a run in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead in half, but they did the rest of their damage in the bottom of the third when they loaded the bases and put five runs up, taking a 6-2 lead over LS-H.
Needing a spark, Sam Wilbright led off in the top of the third and immediately gave the team a boost when she drilled a ball deep into the gap that she turned into a triple. As the throw came to third, it was high and made it to the fence, allowing Wilbright to score and reduce the deficit to three runs.
"We were down but it was good that we got a run to just start the energy going for us," Wilbright noted.
Fritz found her groove in the circle and sent down the next three batters and in the top of the fifth, the Giants loaded the bases with a single out. Brandt stepped to the plate and hit an RBI single into shallow right field followed by a Fritz three-run double into the left field gap, giving the Giants a 7-6 lead.
The Tigers earned a baserunner in the bottom of the fifth but a big lead at first worked against them as a pop out to Wilbright at third allowed her to make the throw over to Biedscheid at first for a momentum killing double play.
"It was really important. I saw her take a really big lead so I knew if I caught it I could throw to Brynn for that big out," said Wilbright.
After a scoreless sixth, LS-H added insurance runs in the top of the seventh when Biedscheid led off with a double followed by a Brandt RBI double that hit the base of the fence. Fritz was intentionally walked and the Giants added two more runs, taking a 10-6 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
The insurance run paid dividends as the Tigers were able to hit a two-out solo homer which cut the LS-H lead to 10-7, but the next batter popped out to second to end the game giving the Giants the win.
LS-H is scheduled to return to the diamond Thursday, April 21 when they host the New Prague Trojans with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.