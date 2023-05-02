5.4 Sam Gupton.JPG

Sam Gupton delivers a pitch for the Giants. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After six innings, the Le Sueur-Henderson baseball team had played the Belle Plaine Tigers to a 1-1 draw. However, a disastrous seventh inning allowed the Tigers to score five runs that the Giants couldn't match, causing LS-H to fall 6-1.


5.4 Cayden Luna.JPG

Cayden Luna takes aim at a ball in the zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.4 Logan Feeney.JPG

Logan Feeney rounds third and heads home to score a run on Sam Gupton's single to left. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

