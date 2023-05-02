After six innings, the Le Sueur-Henderson baseball team had played the Belle Plaine Tigers to a 1-1 draw. However, a disastrous seventh inning allowed the Tigers to score five runs that the Giants couldn't match, causing LS-H to fall 6-1.
With the loss, LS-H is now 5-4 (4-3 MRC) on the season while Belle Plaine improves to 7-2 (7-1 MRC).
It was the Tigers who struck first in the top of the second when a one-out single was followed by an RBI double, giving the Tigers a 1-0 edge.
The Giants responded in the bottom of the third when a one-out walk from Logan Feeney was followed by a single from Cayden Luna that advanced him to second. Sam Gupton stepped up to the plate and hit a single into left field that scored Feeney but Luna was caught trying to stretch the play to third for the second out before a strikeout ended the threat.
Neither team would find any traction until the top of the seventh where a leadoff walk started the Tiger's five-run rally. An error in center field followed by a pair of walks and back-to-back hits allowed Belle Plaine to take a decisive 6-1 lead.
LS-H went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh, sealing the game for the Tigers.
Sam Gupton started for the the Giants allowing one run on two hits in five innings of action but did not receive a decision. Brody Berndt took the loss in relief for the Giants while Logan Feeney recorded the final three outs.
The Giants are scheduled to return to action Thursday, May 4 with a road game against the Lester Prairie Bulldogs with first-pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.