The Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team opened the 2022-23 scheduled Friday night with a road battle against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. After a tightly contested first half, the Giants used a 15-0 run early in the second half to build the foundation for a 63-56 victory.
In the first half of action, neither team was able to generate a big run as LS-H suffered from foul troubles that kept the Buccaneers in the game and forced several starters to the bench. After maintaining a lead for most of the first half, a late three pointer from WEM put the team ahead 21-18 before Grant Adams scored on back-to-back possessions to regain the lead for the Giants, a lead they wouldn't relinquish for the rest of the night.
The second half began with some clean possessions for LS-H with Dylan Graff connecting with Justin Terwedo for a nice inside basket as well as a drive by Cayden Luna where he was able to score on a layup. After a pair of Buc three pointers that cut the LS-H lead to three, the Giants switched back to a man defense and proceeded to go on the game-defining 15-0 run.
"We did a much better job defensively during this stretch of keeping the ball in front of us and being ready to help." said LS-H head coach Ryan Graff. "On offense, we hit a couple of threes and made some nice passes leading to easy baskets."
WEM had one more run left in them however, cutting the Giants lead to as few as seven points, but it would prove to be too-little too-late for the Bucs as LS-H held on for the victory.
Adams led the way in the scoring column with 18 points and added a team high five assists while Luna and Brody Berndt also scored in double figures with 12 and 11 points respectively.
Graff, Berndt and Luna each had eight rebounds to lead the team.
"We did a good job rebounding this game and will need our guards to continue to rebound for us this season," added coach Graff.