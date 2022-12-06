BB Grant Adams.jpg

Grant Adams. (file photo/soutthenminn.com)

The Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team opened the 2022-23 scheduled Friday night with a road battle against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. After a tightly contested first half, the Giants used a 15-0 run early in the second half to build the foundation for a 63-56 victory.


