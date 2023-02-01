The Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team played a pair of games over Friday and Saturday, traveling first to Montgomery to compete against the TCU Titans before hitting the road to do battle against the Windom Eagles on the campus of Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. A quality 64-61 victory over the Titans Friday gave way to a hard-fought 99-70 loss to the Eagles.


