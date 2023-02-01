The Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team played a pair of games over Friday and Saturday, traveling first to Montgomery to compete against the TCU Titans before hitting the road to do battle against the Windom Eagles on the campus of Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. A quality 64-61 victory over the Titans Friday gave way to a hard-fought 99-70 loss to the Eagles.
“We played a pretty good overall game,” said Giants head coach Ryan Graff. “We shot the ball better than we have all season, we took better care of the ball and we had a good amount of assists.”
The Giants would jump out to an early 10-2 lead and would ultimately never trail in the loss, but the Titans wouldn’t allow them to feel comfortable at any point of the game either. With just a few seconds remaining in the first half, Grant Adams drained a three to give LS-H a 30-24 lead going into the break.
The Giants used another 10-2 run in the second half to build a cushion that at times would reach as many as 13 points, ultimately holding on for the 64-61 win.
“Down the stretch, we need to handle pressure and learn how to play with a lead,” said Graff. “Those are two key areas that I hope we come across frequently in the last part of our schedule.”
Adams led the team in scoring with 18 points while Dylan Graff and Logan Feeney added 12 and 11 points respectively.
Saturday’s game against Windom would be a different affair altogether as the high-flying Eagle offense never allowed the Giants a chance to feel truly in the game. A 55-36 halftime lead ballooned into the 99-70 final by the end of the game.
Four LS-H players scored in double figures led by Cayden Luna who scored 15 while Graff added 12.
The Giants return to the hardwood Thursday, Feb. 2 when they host Norwood Young America with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.